Hope Abounds as Colin Allred Prepares to Take On Pete Sessions

Five-and-a-half months from now, on another Tuesday night and after another watch party, Colin Allred and his supporters will know if all the hope they felt as they gathered in North Dallas on primary runoff night was real. They'll know whether longtime incumbent Congressman Pete Sessions was beatable, if the weight of Donald Trump and a changing Dallas County were too much for the 10-term representative.

This Tuesday night, though, wasn't grounded in electoral reality. It was about what's possible, thanks to the chance Allred's earned by beating back a field stocked with strong candidates ready to end Sessions' time in Washington.

"For too long, the people of this district have not had a choice," Allred told a group of a couple hundred fans and volunteers at Ozona Bar and Grill on Tuesday. "I will be your candidate if you're worried about the direction of this country. We know that we might have come here on different ships, but we're in the same boat now. Washington is broken right now, but I can tell you, from growing up here in North Texas, there is nothing wrong with Washington that can't be fixed by what's right in North Texas."