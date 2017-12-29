Mark Cuban Beats Donald Trump in Texas, New Poll Says

If he runs for president, and if he runs as a Democrat and if Donald Trump is his opponent, Mark Cuban might win Texas, a new poll says. The survey, conducted by Public Policy Polling for Business Insider, shows Mavs owner Cuban, a real billionaire, with a 47 percent to 44 percent lead over Trump, a maybe billionaire.

PPPs poll assumed Cuban would be running as a Democrat, which seems a little odd considering he's a die-hard worshipper of Ayn Rand, the late, googly eye siren in every libertarian boy's spank bank. He even named his 288-foot yacht Fountainhead after one of Rand's novels. Rand's Objectivist philosophy rejected altruism in favor of strict laissez-faire capitalism.

So Cuban running as a Democrat would make about as much sense as an ass-grabbing libertine with anger issues running as a conservative Republican with evangelical support. Oh, and both Cuban and Trump starred in reality TV shows.