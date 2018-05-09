Salman Bhojani Got Elected to Euless City Council. What Now?

Euless lawyer Salman Bhojani did it. After a losing run for City Council two years ago, he scored an apparent victory Saturday night, finishing 37 votes ahead of Molly Maddux when all the ballots were counted. While he still faces a potential recount — Maddux has not conceded, talked to the press or issued a statement since the results were announced — Bhojani looks set to become Euless' first minority City Council member when he's officially sworn in six days from now.

In and of itself, an immigrant lawyer who happens to be a Muslim winning an election in suburban Texas is news. That Bhojani did it in the face of his state representative makes it all the more impressive. During the last couple of weeks of the campaign, Republican Rep. Jonathan Stickland made it his personal mission to help Maddux beat Bhojani.

Stickland called out Bhojani for being a Muslim. He called him a Democrat with dangerous values. He called him "sneaky." Somehow, even in one of the reddest districts in Texas, it didn't work.