Initial Fundraising Numbers Show Lupe Valdez Campaign Way Behind

Former Dallas County Sheriff Lupe Valdez's bid for Texas' Democratic gubernatorial nomination is off to a slow start, but her campaign says she'll get up to speed with the rest of the field as she settles into her role as a candidate.

Andrew White, son of former Texas Gov. Mark White, led the Democratic field in fundraising for the period ending Dec. 31, raising almost $220,000 from more than 200 donors, including a $40,000 personal donation, according to the Texas Tribune. Valdez has only raised about $46,000, according to a report filed to the Texas Ethics Commission. She's received two $5,000 contributions, including one from Dallas lawyer and former state Rep. Domingo Garcia.

In a statement, White credited the diversity of his support for his fundraising lead.