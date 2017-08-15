After Criticism of Trump, ICE Touts Earlier North Texas White Supremacist Busts
Federal prosecutors have convicted 89 members of the Aryan Brotherhood of Texas and the Aryan Circle prison gang of 736 federal crimes combined.
On Monday afternoon, @ICEGov, the official Twitter account of the United States Department of Immigration and Customs enforcement made two posts, both curious for their timing. The first came at 1:48 p.m., touting a federal court's decision to sentence Jeramy Weatherall, a 29-year-old Dallas man, to 20 years in prison for one count of possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.
ICE's tweet came more than four days after Weatherall's sentence was handed down Aug. 10, but it came about an hour after Donald Trump denounced white supremacists — two days after a white nationalist mowed down 20 counter-protesters with his car Saturday in Charlottesville, Virginia. That's important because Weatherall isn't just a meth dealer.
Weatherall, as made clear by a follow-up tweet from ICE, is a white supremacist. He and 88 other members of the Aryan Brotherhood of Texas and the Aryan Circle prison gang were busted as part of what the agency calls the "largest case prosecuted in [the] U.S. focusing on white supremacist prison gang members."
Federal prosecutors convicted the 89 gang members of 736 federal crimes combined, including 234 drug offenses, 76 violent crimes and one murder. Sentences for those convicted total more than 1,000 years. The Texas Department of Public Safety's gang unit and the Dallas Police Department led the investigation with help from ICE's Homeland Security Investigations Division.
“The Aryan Brotherhood of Texas and the Aryan Circle have essentially been decimated in North Texas,” U.S. Attorney John Parker said after the conclusion of the investigation. “The outstanding collaborative work of the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Dallas Police Department helped ensure that each of the 89 defendants who were arrested have now been convicted and sentenced.”
ICE's tweets stirred up the department's followers, who responded with cries about the news media not covering the good the Trump administration has done in fighting white supremacists. Others urged ICE to turn its attentions to busting Black Lives Matter and the leftist group Antifa next.
Will you go after leaders of #Antifa and #BLM too? pic.twitter.com/1O3mf43XUc— Dr.RepealOcare ER (@hale4jesus) August 14, 2017
