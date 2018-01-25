Dallas' Mike Rawlings Attends Trump Meeting Despite Boycott by Fellow Mayors

A group of mayors led by New Orleans' Mitch Landrieu, head of the U.S. Conference of Mayors, skipped out on a scheduled meeting with President Donald Trump on Wednesday in protest of the U.S. Department of Justice's threat to issue subpoenas and cut off some federal funds to 23 cities it says are illegally harboring undocumented immigrants accused of crimes. Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings attended the meeting anyway.

“I personally disagree with the president on many issues. But the mayor of Dallas is a nonpartisan position. It is my job to work with elected officials of both parties — up to and including the president of the United States — for the good of all Dallas residents," Rawlings said in a statement to the Observer on Wednesday. "I didn’t come to Washington and miss a Dallas City Council meeting to make a political statement. I came here to do my job. That said, I understand and respect my fellow mayors who chose not to attend the meeting.”

Landrieu, subject of speculation about a 2020 presidential run, said Wednesday morning that he wanted no part in meeting with an administration that's attacking U.S. cities.

EXPAND Donald Trump campaigned in Dallas in September 2015. Mikel Galicia