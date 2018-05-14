DART Begins Fare System Overhaul Monday With New GoPass App

Dallas Area Rapid Transit's first major fare structure overhaul since 2012 will get started this week with the rollout of a major update to the transit agency's mobile payment app. The update, effective Monday, clears the way for systemwide fare and collection changes this summer. Those who struggle to cover their daily transportation costs as things are will struggle more, but DART's most faithful riders will get a bit of a reprieve with the system's new fare-capping policy.

Beginning Monday, DART riders will be able to load cash into their GoPass accounts at about 900 North Texas retailers by having a cashier scan a bar code produced by the GoPass app. Riders can then hand over their cash, which will be held in a stored value account accessible on their phones and through GoPass.org. The update will also allow those owning the available tech to access their GoPass apps via fingerprint. (This is a very good thing if you've ever struggled to type in your password to get into the app as you've chased down a bus or train.)

The new app will also add real-time bus and train tracking to its trip planner feature, giving it a leg up on a third-party apps like Transit, which have been better than DART's offering thanks to more intuitive user interfaces and a wider variety of features.