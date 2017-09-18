menu

North Texas Lovebirds Get Four Years in Prison for Meth-Soaked Jail Greeting Card

Monday, September 18, 2017 at 3:47 p.m.
By Stephen Young
Amanda Mollison and Justin Chadwick
Denton County Sheriff
Two star-crossed North Texas lovers are set to spend time in federal prison after Collin County Sheriff's Office employees foiled their plan to exchange a greeting card soaked in liquid methamphetamine. Amanda Lynn Mollison, 29, mailed the card to Justin Chadwick Brown, 39, in October 2016.

Workers at the Collin County Detention Center found the card Oct. 11. The card and its envelope tested positive for meth. After confirming the card was soaked in drugs, sheriff's deputies listened to phone calls between Mollison and Brown. In those recordings, made between Sept. 30 and Oct. 5, Brown repeatedly asked Mollison to send him the card. On Oct. 5, she told him that she had.

The day before the methamphetamine was discovered, Brown pleaded guilty to stealing less than $2,500 worth of property in Allen. That charge and the meth bust cap a long criminal career that includes 13 convictions — primarily for theft, fraud and meth possession — in Dallas County. He pleaded guilty May 4 to possessing the card.

Mollison's criminal background is shorter, but still extensive, featuring arrests for credit card abuse, tampering with government records and fraud. She pleaded guilty May 3 to sending Brown the card. Both Brown and Mollison also have arrests in Denton County.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the Collin County Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Texas helped investigate and prosecute Mollison and Brown. Each will serve 51 months in prison, Mollison for providing contraband to an inmate, Brown for possession of contraband while in jail.

Stephen Young
Stephen Young has written about Dallas news for the Observer since 2014. He's a Dallas native and a graduate of the University of North Texas.

