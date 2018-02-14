Plano City Council Member Calls on President Trump to Ban Islam in Public Schools

If something starts with "share if you think Trump should" you probably shouldn't share it.

A Plano City Council member is under fire after posting a video to Facebook calling on President Donald Trump to "ban Islam in American schools."

The video, posted Tuesday night by Tom Harrison, first elected to an at-large spot on the council in 2015, rotates through several photos of happy school kids, apparently suggesting that some of them are Muslims or are otherwise promoting sharia law in American classrooms.