Plano City Council Member Calls on President Trump to Ban Islam in Public Schools

A Plano City Council member is under fire after posting a video to Facebook calling on President Donald Trump to "ban Islam in American schools."
The video, posted Tuesday night by Tom Harrison, first elected to an at-large spot on the council in 2015, rotates through several photos of happy school kids, apparently suggesting that some of them are Muslims or are otherwise promoting sharia law in American classrooms.
By midday Wednesday, Harrison, who did not return multiple requests for comment Wednesday morning, hadn't taken the post down or issued any statement as to why he shared it in the first place. Plano Mayor Harry LaRosiliere will comment on the post at a 2 p.m. press conference, according to the city.
Omar Suleiman, the Irving imam who led the charge to oust several Irving City Council members who supported an ordinance banning sharia law in the suburb in 2015, condemned Harrison in a Facebook post on Wednesday.
"In Irving, we unseated all 5 city council members who targeted the Muslim community with that anti-Shariah nonsense. So Tom, I hope you've enjoyed your time in office, but you're done," Suleiman said. "To the community in Plano and wider Dallas: Let's make an example out of this bigot. Vote him out, then talk to him later. We have the numbers and the will to do it."
Update: 3:00 p.m. — At his press conference, LaRosiliere said that Harrison should resign from the city council. "He is unfit to represent us," LaRosiliere said.
