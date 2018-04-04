Plano Council Member Behind Anti-Muslim Social Media Posts Could Face Recall Election

Plano City Council member Tom Harrison is headed for a recall election unless city staff members deem about 1,500 petition signatures invalid. A group called Our Plano, One Plano turned in more than 4,400 signatures Wednesday afternoon calling for Harrison's recall to be put on the ballot in November. Plano's city charter requires 2,791 valid signatures to force a recall election.

Harrison came under fire earlier this year when he shared a video to his personal Facebook page calling on President Donald Trump to "ban Islam in American schools." The video, originally posted by a group called Joined Hands Across America for Trump, rotates through photos of happy school kids, apparently suggesting that some of them are Muslims or are otherwise promoting sharia law in American classrooms.

"We are standing together to let Mr. Harrison know that his bigoted statements offended us, and we expect him to resign," according to a statement from Our Plano, One Plano. "If not, we are prepared to see this through to a successful recall election."