Texas' First Transgender Mayor Seeks Re-election

About a year ago, Jess Herbst became the first transgender mayor in Texas when she wrote an open letter announcing her transition to New Hope town residents and posted it on the town website. “As your Mayor I must tell you about something that has been with me since my earliest memories,” she wrote. “I am Transgender.”

Herbst wasn’t elected mayor. She’d been serving as an alderman and mayor pro tem when she stepped into the role. The previous mayor, Johnny Hamm, suffered a massive heart attack on the night of the election filing deadline and spent the campaign in a coma. He died three days before the election and still beat his opponent, John Miller, by 30 votes. He held the position for 22 years.

“What some of us believe is that the council dragged this out,” Miller told KXAS-TV in early May 2016. “What they should have done legally is assign the pro tem to become the mayor before the election, which would have taken Mayor Hamm off the ballot. I would’ve won the election.”