Federal Judge Blocks Texas' Controversial Fetal Burial Requirement

Abortion-rights protesters gathered at the U.S. Supreme Court ahead of SCOTUS's ruling on Texas' last major abortion law, 2013's HB 2.

A controversial new state law that would've required Texas abortion clinics to bury or cremate any fetal tissue removed during procedures will not go into effect as scheduled on Feb. 1. San Antonio-based U.S. District Judge David Ezra ruled Monday afternoon that the requirement would likely place "significant burdens on abortion access" and blocked its implementation, pending a trial to decide whether the law should be thrown out permanently.

Proponents of the law, including the office of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, argue that it ensures the dignity of fetal remains by making sure that they aren't discarded into a landfill like other types of medical waste. Opponents of the law, including the abortion providers and advocacy groups that have sued the state over its implementation, say the state's dignity argument is meant to obscure the law's actual purpose — limiting abortion access by increasing costs to providers and patients.

In his ruling, Ezra, appointed to the bench by President Ronald Reagan, wrote that he sees evidence in support of the argument.