Texas' Next Big Election Is in January, not November

Joe Straus, with his hand on the Bible, is sworn in as speaker of the House last January.

For a time in the fall and winter, and maybe still, Texas Democrats talked themselves into thinking that maybe this year was going to be the year. Through the Virginia gubernatorial election in November, Doug Jones' massive senatorial upset in Alabama and early voting in Texas, those who've wandered through the wilderness for so long, looking for the slightest sign Texas might be becoming purple, saw those signs. Then came Tuesday and the realization that Texas' next big fight might be a little farther off than everyone thought.

On March 6, primary day, Democrats got molly-womped by their Republican counterparts in turnout. Despite bringing out more than 1 million voters, Democrats fell short of Republican totals by about half-a-million votes, placing Beto O'Rourke, whoever wins the Democratic gubernatorial runoff and a slew of down-ballot candidates in the bargain bin. Barring a systemic change in voter behavior in November, it looks like Democrats may be on the outside looking in again. If and when that happens, however, the party shouldn't give up. The biggest race in Texas politics this cycle isn't happening in November, after all. It's happening in January, when the Texas House of Representatives chooses its next speaker.

"The big question that's looming in state politics is which direction does the leadership election go in the Texas State House for Republicans," SMU political science professor Matthew Wilson says. "The next legislative session will look very different if Republicans choose an ideologically conservative in the Dan Patrick mold than if they choose a pragmatic, establishment leader in the Joe Straus mold."