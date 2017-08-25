100 Favorite Dishes, No. 33: The Vietnamese Pork Sausage Banh Mi at Sandwich Hag

EXPAND For once, good banh mi doesn't require a trip north. Beth Rankin

Leading up to September's Best of Dallas® 2017 issue, we're sharing (in no particular order) our 100 Favorite Dishes, the Dallas entrées, appetizers and desserts that really stuck with us this year.

The Sandwich Hag may not look like much, but some serious banh mis passes through the window of this a perky little takeout in the Cedars. Owner Reyna Duong makes every component in house (save for the bread that comes from Quoc Bao Bakery in Garland), and the resulting creation is a massive, flavorful, thoughtful take on everyone's favorite Vietnamese sandwich.

Housemade garlic aioli, pickled carrots and radish, fresh vegetables, the perfect crunch of French bread — every aspect of this sandwich is spot on, especially the housemade Vietnamese pork sausage. This massive hunk of dense sausage is a far bigger portion than you'll get on any $2.50 banh mi. Pair it with Duong's addictive coconut Vietnamese iced coffee, which you can now get earlier in the day. Duong opens at 9 a.m. every day except Monday just to serve this strong iced coffee and a selection of boba teas to people in need of a caffeine fix.

