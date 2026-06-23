Universal Kids Resort promised family thrills, but delivered a $550M concrete carnival

Full disclosure before we start throwing rocks: we asked. We reached out to Universal Kids Resort, hoping to tag along for the media preview days ahead of its July 1 opening. We were told there were no media spots — only a limited batch of preview tickets we’d have to buy like everyone else. By the time curiosity got the better of us, those were gone too.

So, no, a Shrekzel pretzel never even had a chance to grease stain on our notepad. You’re welcome to file this under “bitter,” but that’s not the assignment. We try to walk into everything looking for the good and offering ideas to fix the rest. Consider this as simply putting our ear to the ground. And friends, the ground is talking.

Here’s how these previews usually go. You invite creators, give them the most polished version of an experience, and then they hand you back a highlight reel of “wow” moments. Everybody’s happy, nobody’s mean and the official account gets to reshare it all. Disney Food Blog, for instance, posted clips of all 13 rides with the editorial echo of a press release — a few highlights, zero criticism, easy breezy.

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Then you scroll to the comments.

That’s where the real review lives. “Mediocre kiddie carnival with poor theming,” reads one of the top responses. Another, from a Frisco couple, floated a theory you’ll see echoed everywhere: the park was rushed to meet a deadline, so corners were cut. “Maybe they’ll improve it over time,” another commenter wondered. Hope springs eternal, even in concrete.

When the renderings filed for divorce from reality

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The pre-opening art promised lush, storybook lands. What landed instead looks like the renderings and the budget stopped speaking to each other somewhere around the time of the groundbreaking.

Exhibit A is Shrek & Fiona’s Happily Ogre After, a slow-track ride that the internet has lovingly compared to “McDonald’s landscaping: the ride,” “District 12 from ‘The Hunger Games’” and “a maximum-security prison.” It’s mulch, a few cartoon standees seemingly spaced every 50 to 100 feet (keep scrolling for a video), and the Texas sun doing its best impression of an interrogation lamp. The original concept made it look like an actual swamp. The reality looks like the median on the Dallas North Tollway.

To be fair, there are bright spots. The Jurassic World: Cretaceous Coaster got genuine love, and looks to be a fun little ride fit well for children — about as thrilling as Orlando’s Flight of the Hippogriff, which is to say gentle swoops perfect for a six-year-old. The catch? There are no dinosaurs to look at until the very end, where you finally meet Bumpy, the baby Ankylosaurus from Netflix’s “Camp Cretaceous.” A dinosaur coaster where the dinosaur shows up at checkout is a bold choice.

The ‘it’s for kids’ defense only goes so far

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A few creators tried to push back on the pile-on. The Kingdom Insider posted an “honest review” arguing that this park isn’t trying to be the Wizarding World — it’s built for kids ages 3 to 8, full of splash pads, playgrounds and characters they love. They even praised the small touches, like child seats built into the restroom toilets. Fair point. Little kids will probably have a blast.

But here’s the thing about the “relax, it’s for toddlers” argument: toddlers don’t buy the tickets. Parents do. And those parents are paying somewhere between $55 and $100+ a head to walk across sprawling concrete in July heat. Kids deserve better, and the grownups footing the bill deserve a lot more than the vibe of a well-funded county fair.

Theme Park Insider, one of the few outlets to disclose its comped trip and still swing honestly, called the place “ugly and underthemed” and compared it unfavorably to Nickelodeon Universe at the Mall of America. When your shiny new destination park loses to a mall attraction in Minnesota, the notes are not great.

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A missed chance to put North Texas on the map

This was supposed to be the big one — a first-of-its-kind Universal park planting a flag in North Texas, the kind of headline-win the region could use after a string of underwhelming swings. Instead, we got no dark rides, no parade, no nighttime spectacular and merch so generic it doesn’t even mention Frisco or Texas. There’s not much shade, and a chunk of the appeal — the water rides and splash zones — vanishes the moment the weather cools. So, what exactly is this place from November to March?

Sometimes you don’t need to be the captain steering the Titanic just to dock early.

Here’s our genuinely constructive challenge, Universal: you have the cash and the talent. Plant real trees. Build real shade. Theme the space between the standees. Give North Texas families a reason to come back when the splash pads are off. Do that, and we’ll happily eat these words — pretzel-shaped, of course.

We’d just prefer to buy our own ticket. Apparently, that’s the only kind available anyway.