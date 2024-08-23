In Fashion Battle, 7-Eleven Easily Beats Buc-ee's: Best Pieces of Gas Station Merch

In North Texas (and many other places), we have another option: 7-Eleven is as much a Dallas institution as Dealey Plaza or that creepy spying AT&T building in East Dallas. 7-Eleven isn’t obnoxious like Buc-ee’s, it simply waits for you on many street corners, with fresh-adjacent sandwiches, Celsius, cigarettes, Takis and so many other essentials.
Thankfully, although you can only buy it online, 7-Eleven is putting up the good fight for those of us with, uh, taste.
7-Eleven merch is pretty good. Really good, actually. The golf-inspired collection is perfect for relaxing in the heat and repping your favorite place to buy Camel Lights at 3 a.m., and the streetwear-style car collection is perfect for the gearhead in your life.
So here’s some of the coolest 7-Eleven drip for those of us who love gas stations — and have a modicum of taste.
Retro 7-Eleven woven button-upStarting strong from the golf collection, we have this fantastic shirt for $55. It’s giving 7-Eleven uniform in the ‘70s. It’s very retro. And more importantly, it comes in 3XL so it’s big-folks inclusive. Like any good camp shirt, it looks oversized and flowy, perfect for the dog days of summer.
Where to wear it:
Work on a casual Friday, to show your coworker your unique taste and love of Dallas institutions.
7-Eleven stripe pique poloFor those with a preppy vibe but a 7-Eleven budget, we have this polo. It costs $45 and you can pay in four installments. This shirt looks like a school uniform and one of those race-sponsored polos rolled into one. A good polo is snug on the arms to really emphasize the gun show, and this will make you look like you belong at an NRA convention.
Where to wear it:
A nice patio bar. Get comfy in the sun and have a few beers. Let everyone know you will pick up tallboys on the way home without saying it.
“Where Car” teeAn old-school screen-printed tee featuring all the cars you might see fueling up at a 7-Eleven on any given night, this shirt is like fake-vintage merch that normally costs way more at a vintage store. The picture on the front feels incomplete without two drunks fighting in the parking lot.
Where to wear it:
The Creed concert on Sept. 11 at Dos Equis Pavilion. Scott Stapp would approve.
“Meet Me at 7-Eleven” teeA shirt with the bio from your Sniffies profile, this shirt is destined to be a hit at every backyard barbecue and lake day you’re invited to. Nothing says “I like to drink out of a can” like some mellow streetwear. With the amount we’re forced to drive in DFW, you’ll be at 7-Eleven soon for gas anyway, so you might as well meet people there.
Where to wear it:
Drinking tallboys out of a paper bag, preferably outside — not in a public intox way, more like a humble and in touch with nature kind of way.
Cars of 7-Eleven mechanic jacketThis is an unmistakingly cool jacket (only $75, even Ross can't Dress You For Less), perfect to throw over your greasy wife-respecter as you head back to the Autozone for the fourth time to find some part. It’s stylish and a throwback to the jackets of old, like a jacket your dad has from when he had a mustache and listened to REO Speedwagon.
Where to wear it:
Anywhere during the two weeks it’s cold in DFW.
7-Eleven Paradise 24/7 Hawaiian shirtThe folks in the 7-Eleven merch department love a flowy, oversized shirt, apparently. But when they’re right they’re right, and this oversized Hawaiian-style shirt with graphics on the back is the definition of cool. It’s got a little devil baby lying in a Slurpee. How iconic.
Where to wear it:
To the State Fair of Texas. Nothing says “gorge yourself on fried food” like an oversized Hawaiian shirt, and an oversized shirt is perfect for concealed carrying, which you can’t and shouldn’t do at the State Fair.
"You Cannot Use the Double Gulp" shirtFor the rule followers in the group, this shirt is perfect for letting folks know that you’re a no-nonsense kind of person (for only $27!). And the writing on it comes off as cryptic for those Buc-ee's fans who aren’t familiar with 7-Eleven etiquette.
Where to wear it:
To a rave/crowded club. Imagine being at a crowded club and some club-goer on ketamine sees this shirt and reads it, forever changing their life and creating a permanent Slurpee stan.
7-Eleven women’s ribbed tankA ribbed-for-your-pleasure cropped tank is so brat summer, as is putting vodka in a slurpee. Furthermore, clothes have no gender, so we believe (and recommend) that anyone who loves 7-Eleven and a crop give this tank a shot.
Where to wear it:
Rollerskating in the hot sun, disco playing in your airpods and hair feathered out.
18 holes teeWho CAN play 18 holes without 7-Eleven? Whether you’re getting cigarettes to mourn your loss on the way home or getting Modelo Cheladas to hide in your club bag once you get there, 7-Eleven really does exist to enhance the golf experience. It’s important to rep the brands that support you.
Where to wear it:
This tee is peak dad-core, so wear it to mow the lawn. Let the neighbors know what you’re about.