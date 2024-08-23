 Dallas-Based 7-Eleven Has Great Merch and Clothes | Dallas Observer
In Fashion Battle, 7-Eleven Easily Beats Buc-ee's: Best Pieces of Gas Station Merch

Gas station fashionistas: Here's your guide to 7-Eleven's most stylish merch.
August 23, 2024
Our new fashion mecca? 7-Eleven.
Our new fashion mecca? 7-Eleven.

Buc-ee’s, the indomitable force of everything corny, is the king of gas station merchandising. Who hasn’t been on a road trip and thought, "I need pickled quail eggs from a corporate chain schlocking fake down-home charm?" If you’re deeply, deeply lacking in taste, Buc-ee’s is the place for you to buy live-laugh-love-esque signage for your ranch-style house in Prosper.

In North Texas (and many other places), we have another option: 7-Eleven is as much a Dallas institution as Dealey Plaza or that creepy spying AT&T building in East Dallas. 7-Eleven isn’t obnoxious like Buc-ee’s, it simply waits for you on many street corners, with fresh-adjacent sandwiches, Celsius, cigarettes, Takis and so many other essentials.

Thankfully, although you can only buy it online, 7-Eleven is putting up the good fight for those of us with, uh, taste.

7-Eleven merch is pretty good. Really good, actually. The golf-inspired collection is perfect for relaxing in the heat and repping your favorite place to buy Camel Lights at 3 a.m., and the streetwear-style car collection is perfect for the gearhead in your life.

So here’s some of the coolest 7-Eleven drip for those of us who love gas stations — and have a modicum of taste.

Retro 7-Eleven woven button-up

Starting strong from the golf collection, we have this fantastic shirt for $55. It’s giving 7-Eleven uniform in the ‘70s. It’s very retro. And more importantly, it comes in 3XL so it’s big-folks inclusive. Like any good camp shirt, it looks oversized and flowy, perfect for the dog days of summer.

Where to wear it:
Work on a casual Friday, to show your coworker your unique taste and love of Dallas institutions.
A retro 7-11 woven button-up shirt from 7-11.
Channel The Big Lebowski with this bowling-vibes shirt from 7-Eleven.
Courtesy of 7-Eleven

7-Eleven stripe pique polo

For those with a preppy vibe but a 7-Eleven budget, we have this polo. It costs $45 and you can pay in four installments. This shirt looks like a school uniform and one of those race-sponsored polos rolled into one. A good polo is snug on the arms to really emphasize the gun show, and this will make you look like you belong at an NRA convention.

Where to wear it:
A nice patio bar. Get comfy in the sun and have a few beers. Let everyone know you will pick up tallboys on the way home without saying it.
A 7-Eleven merch shirt, sold online.
Polo style, but on a 7-Eleven budget.
Courtesy of 7-Eeven

“Where Car” tee

An old-school screen-printed tee featuring all the cars you might see fueling up at a 7-Eleven on any given night, this shirt is like fake-vintage merch that normally costs way more at a vintage store. The picture on the front feels incomplete without two drunks fighting in the parking lot.

Where to wear it:
The Creed concert on Sept. 11 at Dos Equis Pavilion. Scott Stapp would approve.
A 7-11 merch shirt, sold online.
Wear this tee "with arms wide open."
Courtesy of 7-Eleven
A 7-11 merch shirt, sold online.
It's less busy in the front, just like at 7-Eleven.
Courtesy of 7-Eleven

“Meet Me at 7-Eleven” tee

A shirt with the bio from your Sniffies profile, this shirt is destined to be a hit at every backyard barbecue and lake day you’re invited to. Nothing says “I like to drink out of a can” like some mellow streetwear. With the amount we’re forced to drive in DFW, you’ll be at 7-Eleven soon for gas anyway, so you might as well meet people there.

Where to wear it:
Drinking tallboys out of a paper bag, preferably outside — not in a public intox way, more like a humble and in touch with nature kind of way.
A 7-11 merch shirt, sold online.
Courtesy of 7-Eleven

Cars of 7-Eleven mechanic jacket

This is an unmistakingly cool jacket (only $75, even Ross can't Dress You For Less), perfect to throw over your greasy wife-respecter as you head back to the Autozone for the fourth time to find some part. It’s stylish and a throwback to the jackets of old, like a jacket your dad has from when he had a mustache and listened to REO Speedwagon.

Where to wear it:
Anywhere during the two weeks it’s cold in DFW.
A 7-11 jacket, on sale online.
REO Speedwagon cassette not included.
Courtesy of 7-Eleven

7-Eleven Paradise 24/7 Hawaiian shirt

The folks in the 7-Eleven merch department love a flowy, oversized shirt, apparently. But when they’re right they’re right, and this oversized Hawaiian-style shirt with graphics on the back is the definition of cool. It’s got a little devil baby lying in a Slurpee. How iconic.

Where to wear it:
To the State Fair of Texas. Nothing says “gorge yourself on fried food” like an oversized Hawaiian shirt, and an oversized shirt is perfect for concealed carrying, which you can’t and shouldn’t do at the State Fair.
A 7-11 merch shirt, sold online.
Aloha vibes meets gas station on this 7-Eleven shirt.
Courtesy of 7-Eleven
A 7-11 merch shirt, sold online.
A favorite 7-Eleven design.
Courtesy of 7-Eleven

"You Cannot Use the Double Gulp" shirt

For the rule followers in the group, this shirt is perfect for letting folks know that you’re a no-nonsense kind of person (for only $27!). And the writing on it comes off as cryptic for those Buc-ee's fans who aren’t familiar with 7-Eleven etiquette.

Where to wear it:
To a rave/crowded club. Imagine being at a crowded club and some club-goer on ketamine sees this shirt and reads it, forever changing their life and creating a permanent Slurpee stan.
A 7-11 merch shirt, sold online.
Blow raver's minds with tghis tee.
Courtesy of 7-Eleven

7-Eleven women’s ribbed tank

A ribbed-for-your-pleasure cropped tank is so brat summer, as is putting vodka in a slurpee. Furthermore, clothes have no gender, so we believe (and recommend) that anyone who loves 7-Eleven and a crop give this tank a shot.

Where to wear it:
Rollerskating in the hot sun, disco playing in your airpods and hair feathered out.
A 7-11 merch shirt, sold online.
Charli XCX would love this tank.
Courtesy of 7-Eleven
A 7-11 merch shirt, sold online.
"That '70s Tank." Jackie Burkhart would torture Kelso in this.
Courtesy of 7-Eleven

18 holes tee

Who CAN play 18 holes without 7-Eleven? Whether you’re getting cigarettes to mourn your loss on the way home or getting Modelo Cheladas to hide in your club bag once you get there, 7-Eleven really does exist to enhance the golf experience. It’s important to rep the brands that support you.

Where to wear it:
This tee is peak dad-core, so wear it to mow the lawn. Let the neighbors know what you’re about.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Dallas Observer has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Charles Farmer has been contributing to the Observer since 2023. He goes to the Mayborn School of Journalism at UNT. He is local to Dallas and has a cat named Wilhelmina. He enjoys writing and photography, arts and culture news and long naps on deadline.
Contact: Charles Farmer
