 Ken Paxton Threatens State Fair of Texas With Firearm Ban Lawsuit | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Ken Paxton Threatens to Sue the State Fair Over Their New Gun Ban

The Texas AG is yet again waving the litigation flag.
August 14, 2024
A new policy would allow only current and retired peace officers to carry a firearm at the State Fair of Texas.
A new policy would allow only current and retired peace officers to carry a firearm at the State Fair of Texas. Dallas Observer

We have a favor to ask

We're in the midst of our summer membership campaign, and we have until August 25 to raise $5,500. Your contributions are an investment in our election coverage – they help sustain our newsroom, help us plan, and could lead to an increase in freelance writers or photographers. If you value our work, please make a contribution today to help us reach our goal.

Contribute Now

Progress to goal
$5,500
$2,700
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is directing the City of Dallas to withdraw a policy made by the State Fair of Texas that would prohibit the carrying of firearms on the fairgrounds. Because of the partnership between the city and the State Fair, Paxton believes the new measure violates a state law that allows guns to be carried on premises owned or leased by government agencies.

And, in the Paxton way, he is threatening litigation.

"The State Fair of Texas’s recent policy that infringes on [license to carry] holders’ Second Amendment rights is unlawful. Dallas has fifteen days to fix the issue, otherwise I will see them in court," Paxton said in a statement.

Paxton also informed the city that after the 15-day window in which this situation can be remedied, a daily fine of up to $1,500 will be implemented until the State Fair reverses course.

The Attorney General is the latest in a line of politicians freaking out over the State Fair's new policy, which was put into place in response to last year's shooting that wounded three people on a busy Saturday night. Before this year, the State Fair allowed licensed gun holders and law enforcement to carry firearms on the grounds. Now, only active and retired police officers will be permitted to carry firearms onto the property.

In response to the rule change, over 70 Texas lawmakers signed a letter urging the fair to rethink the policy.

As of yesterday, Karissa Condoianis, the fair's senior vice president of public relations, told the Observer that the fair "disagrees" with the suggestion that creating a "gun-free zone" will make the fair less safe.

"The State Fair has adopted a similar policy to that of most mass community gathering events like athletic competitions, concerts, and other Fairs throughout the state and across the nation. The State Fair of Texas spends millions of dollars per year on safety and security measures," Condoianis said. "Furthermore, the Dallas Police Department has a substation at Fair Park. A combined total of more than 200 uniformed and armed DPD officers and State Fair Safety Team members are patrolling the fairgrounds whenever the gates are open. We take the safety of the State Fair very seriously and will continue to do so."

This won't be the State Fair's first tangle with Paxton.

Earlier this year, the fair was one of five fun places named in lawsuits filed by Paxton over alleged restrictions to peace officers attempting to enter the establishments with a firearm. At the time, the fair seemed committed to complying with state law in allowing officers to carry their weapons on the grounds.

We'll have to wait and see whether the policy will buckle under the Paxton Pressure this time. 
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Dallas Observer has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Emma Ruby is a staff writer at the Dallas Observer where she covers local news. Before joining the Observer in April 2024, Emma was the editor of the Oak Cliff Advocate. She was the news editor of Loyola University's student newspaper, The Maroon, and interned with the Dallas Morning News and WVUE-TV in New Orleans while in college. Emma also worked as a media coordinator for Tulane University Athletics, and interviewed Coach K after Duke's 2022 Final Four loss.
Contact: Emma Ruby
People and Politicians Are Freaking Out Over the State Fair Not Allowing Guns

State Fair of Texas

People and Politicians Are Freaking Out Over the State Fair Not Allowing Guns

By Kelly Dearmore
The Most Unhinged Things Charlie Kirk Said at Recent Conservative Gala in Frisco

Election

The Most Unhinged Things Charlie Kirk Said at Recent Conservative Gala in Frisco

By Kelly Dearmore
Bad Apartment Policies Treat Tenants 'Like Absolute Children'

Housing

Bad Apartment Policies Treat Tenants 'Like Absolute Children'

By Jacob Vaughn
Gov. Abbott Signs Order Requiring Hospitals to Report Costs for Illegal Immigrant Care

Immigration

Gov. Abbott Signs Order Requiring Hospitals to Report Costs for Illegal Immigrant Care

By Emma Ruby
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation