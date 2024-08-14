Ken Paxton Threatens to Sue the State Fair Over Their New Gun Ban

The State Fair of Texas is a proud tradition that reflects the spirit of our great state. However, their recent move to ban firearms undermines one of our most cherished rights. I’ve joined 70 fellow lawmakers in urging the Fair to reconsider this misguided policy. Statistics… pic.twitter.com/AL66jpLhMB — Drew Springer (@DrewSpringer) August 12, 2024

"The State Fair has adopted a similar policy to that of most mass community gathering events like athletic competitions, concerts, and other Fairs throughout the state and across the nation. The State Fair of Texas spends millions of dollars per year on safety and security measures," Condoianis said. "Furthermore, the Dallas Police Department has a substation at Fair Park. A combined total of more than 200 uniformed and armed DPD officers and State Fair Safety Team members are patrolling the fairgrounds whenever the gates are open. We take the safety of the State Fair very seriously and will continue to do so."