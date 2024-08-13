 State Fair of Texas Bans Guns, Legislators Demand Reversal | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

People and Politicians Are Freaking Out Over the State Fair Not Allowing Guns

Lawmakers are threatening the State Fair with legislative action should the ban stay in place.
August 13, 2024
If the new rule stays in place, there will be a lot fewer guns at the State Fair this year.
If the new rule stays in place, there will be a lot fewer guns at the State Fair this year. The State Fair of Texas

We have a favor to ask

We're in the midst of our summer membership campaign, and we have until August 25 to raise $5,500. Your contributions are an investment in our election coverage – they help sustain our newsroom, help us plan, and could lead to an increase in freelance writers or photographers. If you value our work, please make a contribution today to help us reach our goal.

Contribute Now

Progress to goal
$5,500
$2,300
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Thursday’s State Fair of Texas safety and security press conference at the Cotton Bowl had all the makings of a straightforward info download. A handful of fair officials and some key police and fire department leaders, many sporting cowboy hats and starting their remarks with “howdy folks,” stood before a few reporters and several television cameras to go over details that in just about any other year would be routine.

But this year there was a vital detail offered that differed greatly from years past.

“The fair has an updated weapons policy, moving forward,” said Jeff Cotner, the fair's director of security. “The State Fair of Texas, as a private, not-for-profit organization, prohibits fairgoers from carrying all firearms.”

There’s a simple reason for this new gun policy. Last year, three people were wounded when a man fired his gun in the Tower Building food court on a crowded Saturday night. No one was killed, but a park-wide hunt for the shooter resulted in the fair being closed early that night as video circulating on social media painted a chaotic picture of frantic throngs scurrying when shots were fired.

Until now, the fair’s policy has been to allow licensed gun holders, as well as law enforcement officials, to take firearms into the fair. But not this year. Only peace officers will be permitted to take weapons into the park and into Cotton Bowl Stadium.

The third-floor media room inside the Cotton Bowl may have been relatively quiet at that point on Thursday, but shortly after, the sound of gun-loving hearts breaking could be heard from El Paso to Texarkana.

Fox 4 reported on the change shortly after the press conference, and folks on X wasted no time in expressing their displeasure.

“I thought this was the Texas State Fair, not the California State Fair,” wrote one X user, while another one added “what is this Nazi germany …”


Of course, there was a cascade of people stating they would not be attending the fair this year, so maybe those who do go will enjoy shorter lines for coupons and cotton candy bacon.

Others on X seemed to think fewer people packing heat will mean the fair will somehow be less safe in 2024.

“Great idea, let’s make the patrons easier to rob on their way out of the fair. Brilliant!” wrote one unhappy X user. Another added, “Make everyone an easy target. Great plan. Conceal and protect yourselves.”

In a development more predictable than the fair opting to tighten gun rules the year after a shooting occurred on its grounds, conservative state Rep. Briscoe Cain chimed in on the Fox 4 post with “Contact the @StateFairOfTX and demand they reverse this dangerous policy.”

Nor is he the only legislator pissed about this new rule. On Monday, more than 70 Texas lawmakers signed a letter pleading with the fair to reverse course.


“The Texas Legislature has repeatedly enhanced Texans’ Second Amendment rights, but your actions raise questions about the need for legislation next Session to further protect these rights on lands managed by the public,” the letter reads in part.

North Texas legislators who signed the letter included Rep. Kronda Thimesch, Rep. Nate Schatzline, Sen. Mayes Middleton and Rep. Jeff Leach.

In a statement provided to the Observer on Tuesday morning, Karissa Condoianis, the fair's senior vice president of public relations, noted that the fair has received "both criticism and praise" for the change in policy and that the fair has long been a supporter of the rights of responsible gun owners, but that additional steps were needed.

"It has been suggested that this decision makes the State Fair a 'gun free' zone and therefore less safe than before. We disagree with this suggestion," Condoianis wrote. "The State Fair has adopted a similar policy to that of most mass community gathering events like athletic competitions, concerts, and other Fairs throughout the state and across the nation. The State Fair of Texas spends millions of dollars per year on safety and security measures. Furthermore, the Dallas Police Department has a substation at Fair Park. A combined total of more than 200 uniformed and armed DPD officers and State Fair Safety Team members are patrolling the fairgrounds whenever the gates are open. We take the safety of the State Fair very seriously and will continue to do so."
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Dallas Observer has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Kelly Dearmore is news editor of the Dallas Observer. He’s held the position since November 2022. Since joining the team, Kelly has covered topics such as state and local politics, crime and public safety, education and immigration. A native Texan, Kelly has contributed to other publications including Texas Monthly, Dallas Morning News, Success Magazine and Cowboys & Indians Magazine.
Contact: Kelly Dearmore
Arlington Hospital Refused Patient Life-Saving Care Because of State Abortion Laws, Federal Complaint States

Abortion

Arlington Hospital Refused Patient Life-Saving Care Because of State Abortion Laws, Federal Complaint States

By Emma Ruby
Some Dallas Police Seem to Know What To Do When They Find People With Hemp

Crime

Some Dallas Police Seem to Know What To Do When They Find People With Hemp

By Jacob Vaughn
The Most Unhinged Things Charlie Kirk Said at Recent Conservative Gala in Frisco

Election

The Most Unhinged Things Charlie Kirk Said at Recent Conservative Gala in Frisco

By Kelly Dearmore
The Dog Days of Summer Are Here. Protect Your Pets Accordingly. It's the Law.

Animal Welfare

The Dog Days of Summer Are Here. Protect Your Pets Accordingly. It's the Law.

By Emma Ruby
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation