Texas Gets Its First Korean Scalp Spa in Carrollton

Open for about a year, this upscale spa has gained the attention of local influencers as well as out-of-state visitors. After experiencing it ourselves, we can see why. Owners Sarah Cha and her husband Adam Bok are proud to have opened Texas’ first and only spa specializing in this type of carbon dioxide scalp treatment, which consists of an elaborate 13-step process. At the spa, they believe scalp care is skincare, which means it’s really for everyone.
“The head spa is like a facial for your head,” says Cha. “People just care less because it's not visible. But if you have a healthy scalp, you can have healthy hair.”
The treatment begins with photos and an analysis of your scalp health. Next, an essential oil of your choice is added to the scalp, and a giant balloon-shaped steam cap (think Megamind) is put on your head for 15 to 20 minutes.
@mikiraiofficial FINALLY got to try a #korean hair spa experience at Johwa Hair and Living in #singapore super relaxing. #scalpmassage #headmassage ♬ original sound - Miki Rai
When it’s done, a strange, bubbly air tonic from a canister is sprayed onto the scalp. We’re pretty sure you’ve never felt anything like it; the best way we can describe it is that it feels like cold pop rocks on your head.
Then you’re instructed to remove your shoes and get comfortable in a reclinable chair as you receive a shampoo and scalp massage using a galvanic high-frequency device. Your hair is then rinsed, and a shoulder and neck massage relaxes you before a hot towel is placed on your neck and a mask over your eyes.
The next part is truly magical. Spa tablets are added to the shampoo bowl and a waterfall trickles down on your scalp as you sit back and enjoy the light massage.
After a final hydrating hair treatment, a new set of photos lets you see what your new and improved scalp looks like. But the pampering doesn’t stop there. A scalp toner and heat protectant spray is used before your hair is blow-dried and styled. For all that the treatment includes and the time taken with each client, we think $150 is an absolutely fair price.
It may seem like a large investment, but Cha suggests doing this CO2 scalp treatment once a month. You can also add a mini-session to any other chemical service for just $80.
“When your scalp is oily, your forehead is oily,” she says. “So you get acne on your forehead and back of your neck. If your scalp is nice and clean, it's not gonna happen.”
For extra relaxation or privacy, the spa also offers single and double rooms with televisions, perfect if you want to laugh while you’re hooked up to all the fun devices they use. Cha says this option has been particularly popular with women who wear hijabs. This, along with amenities like lap pillows and lockers, is what makes CHADAM different.
“They can imitate us, but they won't be us,” says Cha, speaking of other scalp salons.
Her main goal was simply to create an ambiance different from the traditional salon scene. Instead of people yelling over the sound of blow dryers, she wanted something more relaxing and luxurious. Cha didn’t like that she could go to a salon and spend $600 on a color service, yet still be served coffee in a foam cup.
“They're so loud,” she says. “I didn't like how hair salons are like supermarkets.”
Knowing what she didn’t like in other salons helped Cha curate a space that is full of sophisticated details such as complimentary refreshments including yuzu lemonade, plum tea, delicious plates of cookies, mimosas and macchiatos served in Hermes cups. Not to mention, you’ll find a fancy bidet in the bathroom. The hair and scalp products used here are also a Korean salon brand so exclusive that you can’t even buy it online, Cha says.
The Dallas resident of 20 years has seen such success with the blend of products the salon uses that she decided to develop her own formula.
“The majority of people don’t know that there is a hair shampoo and there is a scalp shampoo,” she says.
She has also been attending scalp education seminars in South Korea and has begun working toward becoming a trichologist. Even her staff undergoes ongoing education in trichology.
But running a business isn’t new to Cha. She has worked in the restaurant industry since the age of 16 and owns a restaurant in the popular Asian grocery store H Mart. The name CHADAM is a combination of her last name and her husband’s first name, and its creation was a mix of both their technical skills. She says Bok has been in the beauty industry for 25 years and was the first to bring the head spa to Korea.
“After we got married, we decided to open our own salon because I didn't like how his boss and other people treated him,” says Cha.
She is pleased to have sourced her products and equipment straight from South Korea, where she grew up before moving to Los Angeles at 13 years old. And while preserving a bit of her culture in the salon’s style and services is at the forefront of what she does, Cha is also focused on guest experience. To make salon patrons of all sizes feel more comfortable, she ordered shampoo chairs that were a bit wider than the typical ones.
“Koreans are petite, and we have bigger people here,” she says. “So you know bigger people won't feel ashamed when they come to an Asian place.”
Other services at CHADAM include the viral Korean perm, which uses a crazy contraption that hangs overhead and uses a series of clamps and springs to hold each curl in place. Cha also says the Korean microbraids are becoming more popular because there are no chemicals, glues or beads, and they're done with 100% human hair. Of course, cuts and color services are also on the menu, and Cha says her husband has expert scissor skills.
“He's the first person I've seen that does not use thin shears or razors,” she says. “Everything from the beginning to the end, he only uses scissors. That made me fall in love with him.”
A second location of CHADAM will open on Lovers Lane in Dallas later this year.
CHADAM, 3709 Old Denton Road, No. 108, Carrollton.