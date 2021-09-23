Since 2005, Kettle Art has been a home and a launching pad for local artists. The owner of the gallery, Frank Campagna, is often called the "Godfather of Deep Ellum," and we wouldn't dare to challenge that title. Between Campagna and his gallery, they've been there for it all. They're staples of the local scene's history and help keep it alive today. If you haven't been to Kettle Art yet, first ask yourself what you've been doing with your life, then head on out to rub shoulders with local art connoisseurs and up-and-comers.