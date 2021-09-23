Founded by DJ Blake Ward, Disco, TX is an escape from the douchey frat bros who lurk around Dallas dance floors and an adventure to a world of magic, dance, art and sexual fluidity. Performing across various venues throughout Dallas, including Double Wide, Bowlskis and InterSkate, Ward hardly ever does the same theme twice, allowing for each Disco, TX event to make for an experience of a lifetime. Plus, Ward always makes sure to show love to local creatives by showcasing a variety of bands, drag queens and food trucks.