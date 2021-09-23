When Junior Players was founded in 1955, its focus was on presenting traditional children's theater productions performed exclusively by children and teenagers. In 1989, the organization shifted its focus to providing free programming to children and teenagers across North Texas. Junior Players has put on many productions in that time, including their five-year-long series Transformation Project, which dove into issues facing teens today, from gun violence and immigration to bullying and sexual abuse. They fought to stay afloat during the pandemic and now they're dancing harder than ever.