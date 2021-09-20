Though it's one of Uptown's oldest buildings and a state historical landmark, Bowen House has earned its place as Dallas' go-to for fancy dates with its menu of exquisite cocktails and high-class speakeasy ambience. Dallasites looking to impress someone special are sure to love the dark interiors and deft service (the menu encourages patrons, in all caps, to ask for "suggestions from the bar"). Bowen House is focused on its drinks, but their highbrow eats--from the truffle-showered steak tartare to the veal katsu--are still made to perfection. If you're looking for a more exclusive setting, get in line early: Bowen House's Back Room is one of the harder reservations in town to secure.