In early August, a West African banded cobra saw an opportunity to explore the great outdoors when his cage was left unlocked. Since leaving his Grand Prairie home, the highly poisonous reptile has outsmarted animal control time and time again and evaded the 100 traps they put up to catch the fugitive snake. The outlaw is just trying to live its life and stay incognito hiding its 6-foot body from the bad guys trying to lock him up in the suburbs. Meanwhile, he's become an Internet hero with support from many North Texans rooting for his freedom through personal Grand Prairie Cobra accounts created on social media and his thousands of followers on Twitter.