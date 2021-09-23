When you think of cat cafés, you might assume something along the line of Fleabag's guinea pig themed café, not an eatery actually populated by cats. But that's what you get at The Casual Cat. Crazy cat ladies and gents with a love of felines greater than the Tiger King's can make the drive to Richland Hills to cuddle with cats for just $11 an hour for a refreshment garnished with a bit of fur ball. All the cats are up for adoption. The cat lover haven also sells cat merchandise and offers activities such as yoga with cats, crafts with cats and painting with cats.