A longtime staple in downtown Richardson, the Palestinian-owned Jasmine Café is the spot to smoke hookah, whether you prefer to get your tokes in during the day or late at night. With more than 50 flavors ranging from classics like double apple to outliers like sex panther or skittles, you can mix and match to find the exact taste you want. If you get hungry, they have a variety of Mediterranean dishes you can enjoy while you smoke the hours away: hummus, shish kabob, falafel and shawarma, among other delicious bites. If you get tired, you can top your hookah off with a powerful cup of Arabic coffee.