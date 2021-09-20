If you grew up in North Texas in the '90s, watching Cruel Summer probably smacked you with a heavy hit of deja vu. The excellent Freeform series was filmed in several North Texas institutions, including AllGood Cafe, One Nostalgia Tavern and Lewisville's Music City Mall (formerly Vista Ridge). Produced by actress Jessica Biel, Cruel Summer boasts stunning sets and a suspenseful script packed with twists. Each episode keeps the viewer on the edge of their seats, leaving them guessing until the very last scene. If you haven't already seen Cruel Summer, stop what you're doing and turn on the dang TV.