Located in the West End, the appropriately named Wild Bill's Western Store is the spot to hit up if you have high hopes of refashioning yourself as a bona fide cowboy. Wild Bill's is a family-owned business that's been around for upwards of six decades, and they've got the necessary gear for aspiring cowboys, cowgirls and cowkids, whether you're looking for a saddle, new boots or just a good old fashioned cowboy hat. Better still, if you're looking for a souvenir to give your non-Texan friends or family, Wild Bill's has chef's aprons stamped with the Texas flag and guaranteed-to-make-you-sweat Ass Blaster Hot Sauce (which comes in a tiny outhouse-shaped container).