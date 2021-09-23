Honestly, we feel better just walking in the door of Molly Mathias' brightly decorated outpost in Bishop Arts: our serotonin levels pop before we even make it over to the merch, all of which centers on the art of self-care. In fact, the whole store makes us reconsider the whole idea of self-care , which given the year we've all just had is definitely something to embrace. Mathias' thoughtfully-curated and highly-researched selection is a prescription for almost every aspect of women's wellness: there's everything from CBD-tinged skincare and supplements to haircare, aromatherapy, books and journals, sexual health aides, candles, accessories and a t-shirt that asks you to consider "how are you really?". This warm, inclusive little shop, packed wall-to-wall with good vibes, will help you elevate your me-time to a whole new level.