There's simply no cooler bowling alley than Bowlski's. The newly renovated Lakewood landmark is worth visiting even if you don't plan to bowl at all. The former movie theater now has Instagram op-worthy art, 10 lanes and a candy shop. Sometimes they book bands that perform behind the bowling machines — yes, you can hear them through all the noise. Entertainment director Moody Fuqua (formerly from Club Dada and RBC) also keeps the venue's adjacent bar, The Arcade Bar, booked with live music and dance nights, turning the place into a small entertainment Mecca.