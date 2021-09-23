If you've been to Sylvan Thirty, you might have easily missed the two bocce ball courts that line the parking lot in front of CiboDivino. Those two giant blue rectangles on the ground aren't there to trip you, rather an opportunity for you to channel your inner-Italian and spend some time learning this highly underappreciated sport. There are some great amenities that come with these courts, which start with miso lobster ramen at TEN Ramen and a cold draft beer. Or grab a pizza or giant charcuterie board from CiboDivino. Picnic tables near the court allow for the perfect setting for a friendly game of bocce ball and a pleasant meal. It's BYOB.