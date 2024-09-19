Best Classic Vinyl DJ

Dallasites of all ages are probably familiar with the vinyl stylings of Mark Ridlen, aka DJ Mr. Rid. Under his DJ Deluxe umbrella, Dallas' longtime music master has been part of the city's club scene for decades, from his start at the Starck Club to his early "Scaraoke" parties to current gigs for the likes of the Texas Theatre and Modern Luxury magazine. He's always sure to bring out the deep cuts, alone or in tandem with his occasional spinmaster sidekick, supermodel Chandra North. The recent Starck Club reunion event at the Kessler was just the latest in a long line of culturally influential moments driven by Mr. Rid's passion for the music he's happy to share — uptown and down.