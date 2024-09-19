Best Classic Vinyl DJ

When The Grapevine moved from its longtime Oak Lawn location to a new space in the Medical District last year, patrons quickly learned to love the place for what it is now. The dive bar is still as delightfully sexually ambiguous as Harry Styles (Is it a gay bar? A straight bar? The owners say it's both, so yeah, it's a bisexual bar) and has kept its best feature: the patio. The new location is much larger and still has a rowdy, large outdoor space, but it also has an indoors-ish courtyard patio where you can have the freedom to smoke without the punishment of the heat — because your body has been punished enough through smoking. We're also happy to say that the foosball, pool tables and strangers-to-make-out-with are all still there.