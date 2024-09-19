 Best Concert Venue, Medium 2024 | Dos Equis Pavilion | Best of Dallas® 2020 | Best Restaurants, Bars, Clubs, Music and Stores in Dallas | Dallas Observer
Best Concert Venue, Medium

Dos Equis Pavilion

Andrew Sherman

Opened as the Coca-Cola Starplex Amphitheatre on July 23, 1988, Dos Equis Pavilion has been Dallas' best medium-sized spot to catch a live show for about 36 years now. The first thing to appreciate about the Pavilion is the parking price included with the ticket. Yes, you're still paying for it, but isn't it nice to avoid the secondary hassle of figuring out how you should pay the parking attendant? Next is the location. Its setting in Fair Park is away from the chaos of Deep Ellum, Lakewood, The Cedars or Lower Greenville, but close enough to make any of those areas an ideal spot for an afterparty. Then there is the humble lawn, which has always given music fans budget ticket options to see great bands. Then there is the lineup of concerts itself, which can be truly unbelievable in its variety. This year alone, the venue has hosted Alanis Morissette, Hozier, Foo Fighters and 21 Savage, and the rest of the year is looking even brighter.

Best LGBTQ+ Bar

Barbara's Pavillion

EMayne

This rainbow Oak Cliff haunt welcomes folks from all walks of life. With a colorful interior, interactive jukebox and loungy couches and chairs, Barbara's Pavillion makes for happy queer refuge – especially on groovy karaoke nights. Drinks that won't break the bank, and bar snacks to absorb your gin and tonics are also a delight. Not to mention, the back patio makes for a cozy spot for you and your besties to discuss that cool indie film you saw at the Texas Theatre a few blocks away. This little dive bar may be small, but it sure feels like home.

Best Gamer Spot

Cheat Code Lounge

Jenni Cholula

Yes, we know the speakeasy trend is beginning to get played out, but Cheat Code Lounge is a true speakeasy in every sense of the word. Through a staircase or elevator at Station 4, and then another trek downstairs, guests of the popular queer nightlife destination will discover a haven of arcade games. As Dallas' gayborhood continues to evolve, the famed strip meets the needs of LGBTQ+ people seeking to heal their inner child — through games, contests, and pure fun. Drinks are available at the nearby bar, but Cheat Code Lounge also makes for a nice space for our sober brothers, sisters and non-binary siblings.

Best Movie Theater

Texas Theatre

Barak Epstein

As movie theaters have come and (mostly) gone in recent times, Texas Theatre remains strong. With exciting series, presentations of major releases and indie films, as well as magical festivals, the Texas Theatre is the ultimate film buff destination in Dallas. Just last year, the venue was the site of a major red carpet premiere, with The Iron Claw. More than 90 years since its opening, Texas Theatre continues to make history.

Best Country Song

Matt Hillyer, "Moving Away"

Shane Kislack

A couple of years ago, Matt Hillyer's longtime honky-tonk group Eleven Hundred Springs called it quits, but that by no means brought Hillyer's honky-tonking to an end. He teamed with local label State Fair Records to release the excellent Glorieta in 2023 and the stellar Bright Skyline this year. The swinging, standout track from the latest LP, "Moving Away," is a funny, classic country gem that fits nicely into Hillyer's catalog. Besides, not many tunes with the lyric "they know it ain't right to let the dog take a shit on my lawn," can get away with it like this one does.

Best Outdoor Venue

Lexus Box Garden

Mike Brooks

Even if the food hall concept isn't your bag for dining, the outdoor music venue at Legacy Food Hall in Plano is probably right up your alley when you're catching a concert or a big game. The calendar leans heavy into the tribute band scene, which suburbanites seem to love, but some of the biggest names in Texas country and '80s hair metal have played the intimate yet open space recently as well. On nights a concert isn't happening, it's one of the best places to join a watching party for a Dallas Cowboys game or a global soccer match.

  • 7800 Windrose Ave., Plano, 75034 Map

Best TikTok

@HeyShantaQTV

Dallasite ShantaQuilette Carter-Williams has amassed more than 1 million followers and more than 46.1 million likes on TikTok, earning her the title as "Social Media's Favorite TikTok Mom." What started as family fun during the pandemic has morphed into comedic gold for the former IRS worker now turned comedian. As a heart attack and stroke survivor, the mother of three pours all into her TikTok comedy, which often pokes fun at family life. From Gen X jokes to pranking her son, Carter-Williams has garnered the support (and shares) of Steve Harvey, D.L. Hughley, Snoop Dogg and other influential celebrities.

Best Tribute Band

LaLa Johnson and the iTina Band

When she's not belting backgrounds for Erykah Badu, LaLa Johnson is traveling the Dallas area with her 13-member, all-woman band called the iTina Band. Inspired by the legendary Tina Turner, Johnson is simply "The Best" as she belts out hits from Turner, Chaka Khan, Whitney Houston and others.. Johnson channels her inner Tina with signature outfits, wigs and moves to keep the audience rollin' for more and in a state of nostalgia. It's an experience like none other, even one the "Queen of Rock 'n' Roll" would be proud of.

Best Tech Startup

STEMuli

Courtesy of STEMuli

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Taylor Shead was given a difficult mission: turn learning into a video game. Shead, the founder and CEO of the local tech startup STEMuli, did just that. What she and her team created is something they're calling an educational metaverse. In a virtual world built for learning, students can create their own avatars and sit in simulated classrooms with teachers and friends. After classroom instruction, students are let out into the educational metaverse to perform tasks that will help them learn. The company also implemented artificial intelligence into its world. Now, the platform will learn what local students are struggling in and offer them educational tasks accordingly. STEMuli is used in Dallas and Garland independent school districts and recently won an international award for its use of AI. Big things are happening for this little tech startup.

Best Classic Vinyl DJ

DJ Mr. Rid

Brent Elrod

Dallasites of all ages are probably familiar with the vinyl stylings of Mark Ridlen, aka DJ Mr. Rid. Under his DJ Deluxe umbrella, Dallas' longtime music master has been part of the city's club scene for decades, from his start at the Starck Club to his early "Scaraoke" parties to current gigs for the likes of the Texas Theatre and Modern Luxury magazine. He's always sure to bring out the deep cuts, alone or in tandem with his occasional spinmaster sidekick, supermodel Chandra North. The recent Starck Club reunion event at the Kessler was just the latest in a long line of culturally influential moments driven by Mr. Rid's passion for the music he's happy to share — uptown and down.

