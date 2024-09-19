Best Concert Venue, Medium

Opened as the Coca-Cola Starplex Amphitheatre on July 23, 1988, Dos Equis Pavilion has been Dallas' best medium-sized spot to catch a live show for about 36 years now. The first thing to appreciate about the Pavilion is the parking price included with the ticket. Yes, you're still paying for it, but isn't it nice to avoid the secondary hassle of figuring out how you should pay the parking attendant? Next is the location. Its setting in Fair Park is away from the chaos of Deep Ellum, Lakewood, The Cedars or Lower Greenville, but close enough to make any of those areas an ideal spot for an afterparty. Then there is the humble lawn, which has always given music fans budget ticket options to see great bands. Then there is the lineup of concerts itself, which can be truly unbelievable in its variety. This year alone, the venue has hosted Alanis Morissette, Hozier, Foo Fighters and 21 Savage, and the rest of the year is looking even brighter.