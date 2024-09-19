Best Country Act About to Break Through

Country music might be one of — if not the — most big-tent musical genres in existence. Even so, a case could be made for the value in pushing boundaries, and few country-inclined artists are doing more to put their own indelible stamp on country music than singer-songwriter Angel White. The fifth-generation Texan, who hails from Cleburne, has burst out of the gate with his debut EP, Ghost of the West Volume I, which juxtaposes the slow-burn menace of "Outlaw" with the soaring, heavy rotation-ready "If You're Gonna Leave." It marks White as a musician more than comfortable with blurring the boundaries between tradition and innovation.