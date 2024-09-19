Best Lepidoptera Hang Out

It's the fans who tell us who the best rapper in North Texas, and right now the people are championing BashForTheWorld. An original who blends a unique bilingual Southern rap style delivered in a signature lingo, he personifies self-made. During the first half of 2024, his music amassed more than 800,000 monthly listeners on Spotify, driven entirely by a loyal fanbase, and he mesmerized as a featured artist at the biggest festivals. Then, he partnered with Live Nation to take over the nation with his sold-out "From Dallas with Love" tour. To show his love and respect for the city that made him a superstar, Bash brought two local artists on the 23-city tour to open his shows. Mundo, his third album, released in March, is a classic. On 11 tracks, Third Coast's representative tells an unconventional story about choices made for survival and their various results. It's his honesty that draws crowds. and his aura that makes them addicts