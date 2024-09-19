Best Lepidoptera Hang Out

There's just something magical about standing in a butterfly exhibit as hundreds of colorful butterflies flutter around. The Fort Worth Botanic Garden used to do its "Butterflies In The Garden" exhibit every other year, but it became so popular that it's now a yearly addition to the spring calendar. Every March and April, check out the exhibit and marvel at lepidoptera from the Americas, Africa and Asia. Plus, since you're already there, you can wander the sprawling botanic gardens. We especially recommend the Japanese garden.