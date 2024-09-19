Best Music School

Between AI and man-powered software, the art of music playing seems to be becoming a noble pursuit. Nobody is doing it better than Dallas musician Kenneth Pritchard (Dead Mockingbirds, Frances Heidy) — winner and nominee of several Dallas Observer Music Awards. Pritchard, a longtime teacher with a degree in instrumental performance from Columbia College Chicago, opened the Pritchard School of Music in Garland prepandemic, showing off students' efforts through showcases at venues such as Intrinsic Brewery. The Garland school is moving to a smaller space in Richardson, but the instruction remains just as expertly dedicated. Learning an instrument has been proven to improve memory and combat stress, and hanging around rock musicians has been proven to make you cool.