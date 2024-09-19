Best Music Studio

Dallas has an astounding share of piano masters, but lately we've been following most closely the dexterous digits of Christian Valdés. The musician was raised by noted salsa players and moved from Colombia with a scholarship to the University of North Texas, where he graduated with a bachelor's in jazz piano performance. He then attended the University of Texas at Arlington, where he earned a master's in Jazz Studies. Valdés' education was on clear display as he waltzed onto the music scene, taking on Latin, jazz and contemporary gigs all over Dallas and other major U.S. cities. Even though Valdés could play the most complicated piano arrangements in his sleep, the composer and bandleader will never stop the pursuit of excelling in his craft. He is soon to depart for the Big Apple after being accepted at New York University's elite doctorate program in jazz piano performance, but not without leaving a trail of melodies echoing behind we won't soon forget.