Best Music Studio

Audio engineer Tre Nagella has four Grammy Awards, an absurdly long list of renowned clients and a bouquet of flowers he once received from Taylor Swift (which she sent after canceling a session, so Taylor). The producer and mixer has worked with seemingly everyone who's relevant or even talented — from Lady Gaga, Lil Wayne, Ed Sheeran, Christina Aguilera and Ariana Grande to local heavyweights Erykah Badu and Kirk Franklin. Nagella's Dallas studio, Luminous Sound, has become the on-speed-dial destination especially for big-time artists on big-time tours who are on a big-time deadline to get a record or song out, and for 25 years it's been a go-to for sound mixing for TV and film. There are many sound (pun intended) reasons behind Luminous Sound's popularity: It's a state-of-the-art studio in a 6,500-square-foot space designed by a master acoustician, and most important, it holds Nagella's unfailingly expert ear.