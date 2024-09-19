Best Music Venue for Close Listening

Can we let you in on a little Best of Dallas inside secret? We have a general rule here that we don't give the same place the same award two years in a row because we want to share the love and keep an eye out for new places. But the fact is that some places are simply the best, year in and year out, and in the case of Best Country Bar there is only one Adair's Saloon. (We'd retire this category, but we'd hate for all those California transplants new to town to overlook it, particularly any from around Bakersfield.) Born on Cedar Springs in 1963 before moving to Deep Ellum 1982, Adair's brings in musicians playing the best of outlaw country, and, according to the joint's history page, "Jack Ingram, Deryl Dodd and members of The Dixie Chicks have graced the stage." It also serves a great burger, sandwiches and wings that won't tap your wallet much.