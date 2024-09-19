Best Music Venue for Close Listening

Most of the music spaces in Dallas (and indeed, North Texas as a whole) are geared more toward having a good time than necessarily, y'know, hearing the acts performing for the gathered crowd. One exception to that rule — one that vigorously enforces its standards — is Oak Cliff's jewel of a listening room, the Kessler Theater. All manner of artists have passed across its stage since it reopened in 2010, from hip-hop to alt-country to rockabilly. It remains the only venue to frequent if you really want to appreciate — and hear — music performed at a peerless level.