Best Music Video

The up-and-coming Dallas alt-rock band has put out several compelling visuals this past year, but the dark and moody video for "Where Have the Angels Gone" is among their best work. The Luke Asper-directed visual has a gripping Southern Gothic aesthetic, centering on a fire-and-brimstone-preacher, his troubled congregation and the frontwoman Amethyst Michelle (the band's namesake) invoking icons like Paramore's Hayley Williams with her cutting voice and magnetic stage presence. Both the video and the band are ones to watch.