Best New Band

Alt-rocker Slow Joy, a New Mexico native, has been making music since 2020. After finding some success on TikTok in 2022, he released his second EP in June. Otherwise known as Esteban Flores, he joined with producer Mike Sapone at Barbershop Studios in New Jersey to create a sound inspired by '90s alt-rock groups that also pays tribute to his Mexican heritage. "I've really just been listening to the heroes of rock music. So the music is just a lot more simple, but a lot more straightforward and poignant. It's just a picture of things to come," Flores says. His 2024 EP Mi Amigo Slow Joy is one of the unmissable releases of 2024. We're ready to see Slow Joy blow up.