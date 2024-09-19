Best Rooftop Pool

The Dallas Museum of Art does an outstanding job of keeping us coming through special events and deals, summer camps, classes and exhibitions ranging from the Impressionists to Frida — and this year's excellent showing of contemporary female artists in He Said/She Said. One of the museum's most accomplished efforts is its annual Arts and Letters Live program. For over 30 years, the speakers series has brought in performers and authors such as David Sedaris (who returned again this year for his 11th consecutive appearance), Zadie Smith, Salman Rushdie, Margaret Atwood and John Grisham. This is a great opportunity to impress (or, realistically, to bore) your future grandkids with your old-timey tales of seeing these classic authors in the flesh — assuming writers haven't been entirely replaced then by AI and "content creators." If that sounds grim, keep the arts and letters alive by attending and getting a book signed, if you're lucky.