Best Rooftop Pool

This one is for adventurous types only who can easily shrug off centuries of an evolution-instilled fear of heights. The luxury Joule hotel is best known for its giant outdoor eyeball sculpture, its cool underground bar Midnight Rambler and its lower-level, endlessly cool Taschen bookstore — all available to non-guests. It also has a rooftop pool that's really to infinity and beyond. The pool has a cantilevered design, meaning it sticks out 8 feet from the building, and through the pool's protruding glass side you'll get an excellent view of downtown's Main Street. If you've ever had a surrealist fantasy of swimming among the clouds, well, Salvador Dalí fan, this is it.