Best Rooftop Pool

The Joule

This one is for adventurous types only who can easily shrug off centuries of an evolution-instilled fear of heights. The luxury Joule hotel is best known for its giant outdoor eyeball sculpture, its cool underground bar Midnight Rambler and its lower-level, endlessly cool Taschen bookstore — all available to non-guests. It also has a rooftop pool that's really to infinity and beyond. The pool has a cantilevered design, meaning it sticks out 8 feet from the building, and through the pool's protruding glass side you'll get an excellent view of downtown's Main Street. If you've ever had a surrealist fantasy of swimming among the clouds, well, Salvador Dalí fan, this is it.

  • 1530 Main St., Dallas, 75201 Map

Best Trivia

Halcyon

Jacob Vaughn

There's plenty to do at the lively Lower Greenville coffee shop Halcyon, with its permanent collection of beaten-up board games plus movie nights, happy hours and wine nights, but we are clinically obsessed with its Saturday night trivia competitions. This is when you get to order food and a mocha and answer general culture questions with your team while making s'mores at your table. With a fire and everything. We can't think of a better pairing than the taste of childhood camping memories and the silly adult pride of publicly quantifying all the worthless info you've hoarded in your memory, all for a swell prize.

Best New Music Spot

Zounds Sounds B-Sides

If you've ever dreamed of going back in time to witness those Greenwich Village parties where a young harmonica-playing, wild-haired unknown named Bob Dylan channeled Woody Guthrie as an androgynous Patti Smith observed deeply from her seat, check out Zounds Sounds B-Sides. Though the new Dallas venue (which is next door to the excellent Zounds Sounds School of Music) is well organized, it still feels truly DIY, spontaneous and indie in the best ways as the perfect spot to soak up all that I-saw-them-first, really-first, atmosphere. But they aren't all up-and-comers on the roster. From classical pianist Bobby Orozco, to a live painter onstage and a private chef serving audience members a plated dinner sample, and artists ranging from punk to jazz, there are a whole lot of reasons to check out B-Sides.

  • 10050 Shoreview Rd., Dallas, Map

Best Barbie-vibe Venue

XOXO Dining Room & Garden

Natalie Draeger

After Barbie's ubiquitous, militantly monochrome color palette flooded movie theaters, Halloween parties and red carpets for what felt like 46 months in 2023, it's understandable that many of us never want to see the color pink again. But if you're still in the "think pink" mindset, you'll find an absolute pink paradise in XOXO, the uber-Instagrammable, shamelessly girly, every-day-is-Valentine's Dallas restaurant. This place was way ahead of Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig, serving highly aesthetic desserts and decor for years. The food is as good as it looks, and the service is just as sweet. XOXO is not all lipstick and influencers, though: Erykah Badu has been spotted there (and showed up 15 minutes before closing, of course) and it sometimes has DJ nights with non-pink-wearing guests.

Best Speaker Series

The Dallas Museum of Art's Arts and Letters Live

The Dallas Museum of Art does an outstanding job of keeping us coming through special events and deals, summer camps, classes and exhibitions ranging from the Impressionists to Frida — and this year's excellent showing of contemporary female artists in He Said/She Said. One of the museum's most accomplished efforts is its annual Arts and Letters Live program. For over 30 years, the speakers series has brought in performers and authors such as David Sedaris (who returned again this year for his 11th consecutive appearance), Zadie Smith, Salman Rushdie, Margaret Atwood and John Grisham. This is a great opportunity to impress (or, realistically, to bore) your future grandkids with your old-timey tales of seeing these classic authors in the flesh — assuming writers haven't been entirely replaced then by AI and "content creators." If that sounds grim, keep the arts and letters alive by attending and getting a book signed, if you're lucky.

Best Pop-Up Event

Starck Club at The Kessler

Courtesy of Greg McCone

The legend has long lingered in Dallas, where you can still hear the sound of glitzy partying echoing through the dancefloor dust left from the Starck Club's closing. Dallas' version of Studio 54 became an iconic 1980s hub for the era's decadence, rich with celebrity sightings, ecstasy and carefree, all-night dancing. For the Starck's 40th anniversary on May 12, Oak Cliff venue The Kessler brought the club back to life through a well-curated, one-night-only pop-up event. It featured Starck original DJs (such as Mark Ridlen), posters and art, and best of all, nostalgic clubgoers. In a shining sea of sparkle, gold, bold and big-pattern ensembles, attendees revived the fashion and dance moves of the Starck's heyday (back when individuality was considered a positive trait), well into the wee hours of ... 11 p.m. Well, we've all grown up now, and so are the neighbors who live around the Kessler.

Best Smoking Diner

J's Breakfast & Burgers

Few things smell like the '90s as much as Herbal Essences shampoo, but J's is a close second, with its aromatic blend of hashbrowns and indoors smoke. After a late night in Addison, America's shitface-drunk capital, head over (via Uber or a sober driver, please) to J's Breakfast & Burgers. This diner is extra dive-y — you'll believe us when you're greeted by a waitress smoking at a table — and is open 24 hours, with a menu befitting your simple, buzzed palate. Its bright, emerald-green seats invite you to lean into the very best of your bad, drunken decisions: carbs and cigarettes. Order a pie, find a payphone to drunk-dial your ex, and your night's complete.

Best Lepidoptera Hang Out

Fort Worth Botanic Butterfly Garden

Cameron Emadi

There's just something magical about standing in a butterfly exhibit as hundreds of colorful butterflies flutter around. The Fort Worth Botanic Garden used to do its "Butterflies In The Garden" exhibit every other year, but it became so popular that it's now a yearly addition to the spring calendar. Every March and April, check out the exhibit and marvel at lepidoptera from the Americas, Africa and Asia. Plus, since you're already there, you can wander the sprawling botanic gardens. We especially recommend the Japanese garden.

Best Venue Bathrooms

Deep Ellum Art Co.

Courtesy Deep Ellum Art Co.

Why can't every bathroom stall be full coverage? How much money is really being saved in that next 12 inches or so of wall? Deep Ellum Art C.,, the gallery/music venue/event space in ... duh ... Deep Ellum, has a hallway full of individual private stalls that emphasize the rest in restroom. Whatever else might go in there is none of our business.

Best Late-Night Spot for Non-Drinkers

Arwa Yemeni Coffee

Lauren Drewes Daniels

Arwa Yemeni Coffee is the Benjamin Button of espresso. It opens daily at 10 a.m., forgoing the morning coffee rush to brew authentic coffee and tea from Yemen until long past sundown. The shop stays open until 11 p.m. on weekdays and 1 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Late nights tend to be the busiest time for Arwa Yemeni, which serves large pots of its signature Adeni tea for groups of four or more. It's a great environment to socialize in or get some red-eye work done.

