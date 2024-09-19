 Best Small Venue 2024 | Tulips FTW | Best of Dallas® 2020 | Best Restaurants, Bars, Clubs, Music and Stores in Dallas | Dallas Observer
Best Small Venue

Tulips FTW

One of the greatest things about small venues is that they guarantee an intimate concert, which means smelling the sweat coming off the performer and not from the whole row sitting invasively close to you. Even better, it means having easy access to the bar. Absolutely best of all, you don't have to deal with the parking inferno that builds around stadium concerts. Tulips in Fort Worth is known for its great ambiance and service, and this jewel of a venue shines brightest with its programming: from Russian political pariahs Pussy Riot, themed nights such as "Flirty Pop" — or even a Minion Rave — to North Texas greats (Polyphonic Spree) and up-and-comers (Henry the Archer), you'll always find an act worth watching. The bar stays open after shows, which is another point over big venues. Come for the bands, stay for a patio hang.

  • 112 St. Louis Ave., Fort Worth, 76104 Map

Best Music School

Pritchard School of Music

Between AI and man-powered software, the art of music playing seems to be becoming a noble pursuit. Nobody is doing it better than Dallas musician Kenneth Pritchard (Dead Mockingbirds, Frances Heidy) — winner and nominee of several Dallas Observer Music Awards. Pritchard, a longtime teacher with a degree in instrumental performance from Columbia College Chicago, opened the Pritchard School of Music in Garland prepandemic, showing off students' efforts through showcases at venues such as Intrinsic Brewery. The Garland school is moving to a smaller space in Richardson, but the instruction remains just as expertly dedicated. Learning an instrument has been proven to improve memory and combat stress, and hanging around rock musicians has been proven to make you cool.

Best Community Theater

Dallas Theater Center

For 65 years, the Dallas Theater Center (DTC) has entertained audiences with iconic performances, productions and Tony Awards-winning entertainment. While star-studded appearances often fit the bill, it's the contributions of Dallas community members in the DTC Public Works program that often shine. Known to "deliberately blur the line between professional artists and Dallas community members," the Public Works program casts everyday people for top-tier theatrics. These centerstage stars are the heartbeats of the show, making a DTC performance not only fun to attend, but inspiring as well.

Best Country Bar

Adair's Saloon

Can we let you in on a little Best of Dallas inside secret? We have a general rule here that we don't give the same place the same award two years in a row because we want to share the love and keep an eye out for new places. But the fact is that some places are simply the best, year in and year out, and in the case of Best Country Bar there is only one Adair's Saloon. (We'd retire this category, but we'd hate for all those California transplants new to town to overlook it, particularly any from around Bakersfield.) Born on Cedar Springs in 1963 before moving to Deep Ellum 1982, Adair's brings in musicians playing the best of outlaw country, and, according to the joint's history page, "Jack Ingram, Deryl Dodd and members of The Dixie Chicks have graced the stage." It also serves a great burger, sandwiches and wings that won't tap your wallet much.

Best Dive Bar

Lee Harvey's

Nick Rallo

We've longed loved the Cedars neighborhood bar just for being itself, giving it a home on our Top 100 Bars list for its dog-friendly patio and onion rings, but mainly because, we write, "with its throwback wood-paneled walls and old-school neon beer signs, Lee Harvey's is the pinnacle of dive-bar excellence. A Dallas institution, this ol' watering hole is exactly where you'd want to go to knock down a few cold ones after a long week of work." Our fondness grew deeper early this year when an image taken at the bar appeared in a Super Bowl ad for a Christian group with some unsavory past connections to anti-LGBTQ folks. "We do not endorse, align with, or support this campaign or client in any way. One of the many things that sets us apart is our diverse and inclusive crowd, where everyone is always welcome. WE LOVE EVERYBODY," the bar posted on Facebook. Right backatcha.

Best Karaoke Night

Charlie's Star Lounge

Mike Brooks

Love it or hate it, karaoke remains as popular as ever, as does boinking in public bathrooms, which you shouldn't do. (Charlie's had an issue with the latter, as we reported in a story with the very clear headline, "Fornicators Keep Breaking a Dallas Bar's Sink.") Still, nowhere in Dallas offers both quite like Charlie's Star Lounge. The Deep Ellum-adjacent institution does karaoke on Fridays in its main room. Even when it's not doing karaoke, Charlie's is a fave spot of ours. It's no one-trick pony either. You can see DJ's, drag queens or your friends on a night out. It's one of the few real dive bars left, and with cheap beer and mellow vibes, Charlie's is a great place to kill an evening and just sing to your heart's content. At least that way you likely won't break any plumbing fixtures.

