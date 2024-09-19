Best Small Venue

One of the greatest things about small venues is that they guarantee an intimate concert, which means smelling the sweat coming off the performer and not from the whole row sitting invasively close to you. Even better, it means having easy access to the bar. Absolutely best of all, you don't have to deal with the parking inferno that builds around stadium concerts. Tulips in Fort Worth is known for its great ambiance and service, and this jewel of a venue shines brightest with its programming: from Russian political pariahs Pussy Riot, themed nights such as "Flirty Pop" — or even a Minion Rave — to North Texas greats (Polyphonic Spree) and up-and-comers (Henry the Archer), you'll always find an act worth watching. The bar stays open after shows, which is another point over big venues. Come for the bands, stay for a patio hang.