Best Student Band

It's sort of grunge, kinda shoegaze, at times experimental. Death By Monkey is always great. Founded by teenagers Isaiah O'Keefe, Jayc Roberts and Spencer Frye, the band produces sound that can be soft, like on the Slowdive-esque "Streetlights" from the April 2024 EP The Past Few Weeks. They do their best Nirvana impression on "My Mind" from that same record. When Death By Monkey plays with heavier bands, it has to rip through the eponymous "Death By Monkey" track, which reminisces of early Helmet records. The three-piece is a blast from rock's dirty '90s past, and it's only just begun.