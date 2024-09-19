 Best Activewear 2024 | Revolted Soul | Best of Dallas® 2020 | Best Restaurants, Bars, Clubs, Music and Stores in Dallas | Dallas Observer
Best Activewear

Revolted Soul

High-quality, cute activewear from a shop that is locally owned is hard to come by, but Revolted Soul offers just that, plus they donate a portion of all sales to cancer awareness efforts. The brand offers gym wear for men and women, and the designs rival that of Alphalete, another big Texas activewear brand. Founder and owner Alexis Nosrati created the brand in solidarity with others living with, recovering from and surviving cancer. This is clearly a passion project for Nosrati as she was diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma at age 16 and was treated at Children's Health in Dallas. In 2023, she was able to give back by donating over $1,000 to Children's Health CCBD.

Best Oddities Shop

Dolly Python

We know you love weird little shops with weird little trinkets. At Dolly Python and its sister shop, Dolly on Bishop, you can find the coolest, weirdest stuff. There's a reason that they were recognized by Vogue (even though we must interject that we covered the shops first). It's the perfect place to find gifts for the eclectic person in your life (who is probably yourself). For example, we found a bucket full of plaster dental molds for just $5 a pop. Score! If assortments of dental molds aren't your thing, that's OK. The main store on Haskell Avenue is known for its incredible cowboy boot collection, so if you're looking for some sweet new boots, vintage clothes and weird things, this is the place to go.

Best Hairstylist

Miriam Ortega

Miriam Ortega is an Oak Cliff veteran with 23 years of experience in the multiple specialties of color-correction, blonding blends and custom-curated cuts (especially those blunt bobs that are all the rage right now). For 16 years she owned and operated Studio 410 on Davis Street in the heart of the Bishop Arts District, and in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, she relocated within the neighborhood to the corner of Madison Avenue and Jefferson Boulevard and opened Art On Hair Collective. The intimate three-chair salon experience includes complimentary custom cocktails, a luxurious service-forward approach to pampering and only the highest-end hair products. The proof is in her Instagram feed, which displays an astounding collection of before-and-after hair transformations. Ortega is truly an artist who has mastered the medium of hair. Let yourself be her canvas.

Best Handmade Artistic Accessories

AND-Made

AND-Made

Everything's bigger in Dallas, especially when it comes to fashion. The bigger, the bolder, the bossier the look, the more we love it. That's why when it comes to artist-turned-designer Alexis Daniels and her label AND-Made, her larger-than-life earrings and accessories automatically fit in a Big D way. This vibrant fashionista is growing in popularity as celebrities such as Tabitha Brown, SWV, Jekalyn Carr and even Dallas "it" girl Tashara Parker don her wearable art for the ultimate statement. These delicately handcrafted, oversized earrings will undoubtedly turn heads when you sport them.

Best Fashion to Inspire Global Travel

Annia Louisa Resortwear

Whether you're flying to the Maldives or a staycation in Paris (Texas, that is) the Annia Louisa collection oozes luxury appeal with well-traveled vibes. Curated by Dallas socialite Annia Jenkins, this award-nominated ready-to-wear collection is inspired by her worldly travels, with an upscale flair. Animal prints, vibrant hues and golden embellishments adorn the silhouettes of kaftans, kimonos, swimwear and dresses, which can all be dressed up or down to the occasion. If it's the yacht life by day and the beach club by night, this Dallas brand is always willing and ready to take you away.

Best Couture to Feel Like a Star

Stephen Goudeau

When you're ready for your close-up, Stephen Goudeau is waiting for your call. The not-so-hidden gem has designed for the greats including Emmy winner Tabitha Brown, Grammy winner Erica Campbell, Tyra Banks and many other A-list celebs. His works have debuted from the runways of NYC to the closets of your favorite fashionistas. Despite it all, the ready-to-wear, bridal and couture designer keeps it humble by crafting collections for every woman and every "body." With a knack for precision, Goudeau "is here to make a difference and leave a significant mark on the industry" — but most importantly, in your closet.

Best Designer Bags with a Basquiat Twist

DESERI Handbags

Classic, sleek styles are in, with a focus on function and even more simplicity. Designer Deseri Kelley takes notes, marrying form with quality for her "haute" new, hand-painted leather designs. A little razzle dazzle is always up for grabs — and this is where the DESERI Basquiat-inspired bags come out to play. Is it streetwear or formal? Who knows? But maybe that's the intention behind the distinctively artful decor. Channeling a bit of edge to a once soft, contemporary feel, it's left to the wearer to dictate what personality this luxurious, wearable art will exude.

Best Menswear

Jacob & John

Wade College graduate and fashion "Rising Star" nominee John Paul Thomas is no stranger to designer menswear. He's been crafting high-end streetwear for over a decade, and it's all in a day's work for Thomas' popular growing label, Jacob & John. Splashing the pages of British Vogue and GQ and acquiring a brand partnership with Macy's, Jacob & John is at the pulse of men's fashion for local shoppers and customers from around the world. Releasing a new footwear collection along with track jackets, trousers, and more, Jacob & John is taking casual, comfort and cool to the optimum next level.

Best Guitar Shop

Jimmy Wallace Guitars

Patrick Williams

Dreaming of an original '59 Les Paul? All you need is a blank check and directions to Jimmy Wallace Guitars. The local musician and longtime guitar dealer opened a storefront in downtown Garland almost five years ago, and we're sure grateful to have a peek at his collection of vintage and rare instruments. The shop easily doubles as a museum and has become a must-visit for everyone from aspiring guitarists to celebrities. (Post Malone recently dropped off his 1937 Martin acoustic guitar for repair.) Wallace is well known from his years performing with legends like The Cars and Willie Nelson and for helming the Dallas International Guitar Festival. But his shop doesn't cater only to the rich and famous. It's also deeply rooted in the community. Jimmy Wallace Guitars sponsors concerts that have re-energized downtown Garland, and its staff are always willing to help a beginner pick out the right gear. After all, the next virtuoso could be you.

Best Trendy Cowgirl Boots

Partlow Boots

Courtesy of Partlow Boots

They may not be the most affordable cowgirl boots Dallas has to offer, but they sure would be perfect for a Nashville bachelorette trip. Or an SMU football tailgate. Or a night at the Eras Tour. You get the idea. Founded last year by a pair of Preston Hollow sisters, Partlow Boots have been featured in Vogue, W Magazine and Harper's Bazaar. For now, the boots are sold online only.

