Best Activewear

High-quality, cute activewear from a shop that is locally owned is hard to come by, but Revolted Soul offers just that, plus they donate a portion of all sales to cancer awareness efforts. The brand offers gym wear for men and women, and the designs rival that of Alphalete, another big Texas activewear brand. Founder and owner Alexis Nosrati created the brand in solidarity with others living with, recovering from and surviving cancer. This is clearly a passion project for Nosrati as she was diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma at age 16 and was treated at Children's Health in Dallas. In 2023, she was able to give back by donating over $1,000 to Children's Health CCBD.