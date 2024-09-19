Best Affordable Housing Project

Oak Lawn Place had its soft opening in July. It's a spot where seniors in Dallas can have an affordable place to live. Backed by the Federal Housing Finance Agency and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas, this housing project will have 84 high-quality units for adults 55 and older in an environment intended to support the LGBTQIA+ community. Seniors of any sexual orientation can rent at the complex, but those behind the project hope to make it a welcoming place for LGBTQIA+ residents through community art and various programs. The units will serve residents who earn from 30%–60% of the area median income, and more than half of the units are reserved for those making below 50% area median income.