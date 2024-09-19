Best Beauty Bar

Girls just wanna have fun — and for some, to be the masters of their own beauty destiny. For a spin to happy hour, grab the girlies and head to this West Village bar to get all up in the "MYX" while you create your very own lipstick. A MYXologist will help you choose from numerous styles of lipsticks and lip gloss while you customize your own shade to complement your skin tone. Toast it all up and kiss the doubt away, because after naming your new lippie, this will be one MYXperience that will always throw a good amount of shade.