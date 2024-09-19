 Best Beauty Bar 2024 | MYX Blend Bar | Best of Dallas® 2020 | Best Restaurants, Bars, Clubs, Music and Stores in Dallas | Dallas Observer
Best Beauty Bar

MYX Blend Bar

Girls just wanna have fun — and for some, to be the masters of their own beauty destiny. For a spin to happy hour, grab the girlies and head to this West Village bar to get all up in the "MYX" while you create your very own lipstick. A MYXologist will help you choose from numerous styles of lipsticks and lip gloss while you customize your own shade to complement your skin tone. Toast it all up and kiss the doubt away, because after naming your new lippie, this will be one MYXperience that will always throw a good amount of shade.

Best Mushroom Gummy

TRE House

Jacob Vaughn

Depending on how much you take, these little guys will send you to the moon and back. They will make you trip, there's no doubt about it. After taking one, the effects might be hard to feel for some. Three gave us an exceptional head high that made it hard to focus on anything. Take seven and forget about it. You might just be out of commission for the next three to five hours. Some 45 minutes to an hour after ingesting seven of these gummies, everything seemed to be moving out of the corners of our eyes. Colors seemed brighter and shadows seemed darker. If you're feeling overwhelmed, maybe think twice about closing your eyes because the visuals will continue even behind your eyelids.

Best Cannabis Business Attorney

Chelsie Spencer

Courtesy Ritter Spencer PLLC

For her work in the CBD industry, Forbes once called cannabis attorney Chelsie Spencer the "rare friendly face in the midst of a cutthroat CBD hurricane" and "the person you want on speed dial when things turn sour." She represents cannabis dispensaries, growers, processors, manufacturers and retailers. Recognized as a super lawyer in cannabis by Thompson Reuters, she's president of the Texas Hemp Legal Fund. Spencer also serves as chair of the International Cannabis Bar Association's Amicus Committee and as vice president on the board of directors for the Texas Cannabis Council. Spencer has helped state and federal lawmakers draft legislation around cannabis.

Best Place to Buy THC Drinks

Spec's

We never thought we'd see the day in Texas when alcohol and THC would be sold alongside each other. At Specs, back behind the seemingly never-ending shelves of alcohol sits a cooler with a handful of different THC seltzers. They carry brands such as 8th Wonder, Pamos and Hi Seltzer, all of which offer a somewhat unique experience with different cannabinoids at different potencies. Venturing out into the land of smoke shops for your THC drinks may be a little riskier for newcomers, as they tend to carry products with higher potencies. So, Specs is a good starting point for those just diving into THC beverages.

Best Suburban Smoke Shop

Smoke Art

With 10 locations around the Dallas-Fort Worth area, Smoke Art seemingly has it all. It's got bongs, zongs and bubblers. It carries e-liquid, delta-9 and delta-8 THC and THCa. It even carries TRE House magic mushroom gummies. Whether you're looking for some high-potency THCa flower or something to smoke it in, Smoke Art has you covered. Do yourself a favor and head to one of Smoke Art's locations and buy some Voodoo Exocit lemon cherry gelato THCa flower. It's good quality, grown indoors and packs a punch with 39% THCa. You'll thank us later for introducing you to Smoke Art.

Best Affordable Housing Project

Oak Lawn Place

Patrick Williams

Oak Lawn Place had its soft opening in July. It's a spot where seniors in Dallas can have an affordable place to live. Backed by the Federal Housing Finance Agency and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas, this housing project will have 84 high-quality units for adults 55 and older in an environment intended to support the LGBTQIA+ community. Seniors of any sexual orientation can rent at the complex, but those behind the project hope to make it a welcoming place for LGBTQIA+ residents through community art and various programs. The units will serve residents who earn from 30%–60% of the area median income, and more than half of the units are reserved for those making below 50% area median income.

Best Delta-9 Syrup

Wyatt Purp

Mike Brooks

You won't want to sleep on this delta-9 syrup, but you might want to sleep after you've taken some. Packed with 150 milligrams of hemp-derived delta-9 THC, a sip of this stuff will smoothen your day in a heartbeat. The syrup comes in several flavors, including fruit punch, lemonade, blue raspberry and strawberry. Each 60-milliliter bottle of serum comes with just over 10 servings, and every dose should hit you in a matter of minutes. Try a teaspoon or tablespoon to start off, then venture into higher doses. We enjoy taking the whole bottle ourselves. You can find Wyatt Purp delta-9 syrup online and in shops across the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Best Place to Buy Smoking Accessories

PPV

PPV carries all your smoking needs and more from pipes to papes and vapes (hence the name). PPV has been in business in Dallas for about 23 years. If you're looking for a new piece of glass to smoke your stash out of, look no further than PPV. The shop once carried only merchandise, glass and other smoking accessories, but it has changed a bit over the years. It now stocks kratom, THC edibles and vaporizers. So, next time you drop and break your piece, visit PPV.

Best Medical Marijuana Company

Texas Original

This might be news to you, but the Lone Star State does in fact have a medical marijuana program. Sure, the program is heavily restricted, limited to low-THC edibles, but, hey, we've got one. Texas Original is one of three marijuana businesses in the state licensed to participate in its medical marijuana program, the Texas Compassionate Use Program (TCUP). You have to have a qualifying condition to participate in TCUP. If you do, you'll want to take a gander at Texas Original's offerings. They've got THC beverages, tinctures, gummies and chocolates to choose from with varying levels of THC. With several pickup spots in North Texas, if you've got a prescription, you might want to just go ahead and bring it to Texas Original. They'll fix you right up.

Best Curly Hair Specialist

Talya Cooper, PureSana Salon

Curly hair is a science that Talya Cooper has mastered. Cooper, who goes by Talya Jade on socials, is a wizard when it comes to curly hair. She understands on an intimate level the complexities involving curly hair such as curl type, porosity, density and texture. It was her own personal struggle to find someone who could cut her curly hair that pushed her to pursue a specialization in coils. Her passion is evident in her work. Juicy, voluminous curls are a guarantee when you sit in her chair. Education is a bonus. Along with a curly cut, Cooper guides clients through care, maintenance, styling and diffusing methods, ensuring they have all the insight they need to keep their curls looking their best.

