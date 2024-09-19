Best Designer Bags with a Basquiat Twist

Classic, sleek styles are in, with a focus on function and even more simplicity. Designer Deseri Kelley takes notes, marrying form with quality for her "haute" new, hand-painted leather designs. A little razzle dazzle is always up for grabs — and this is where the DESERI Basquiat-inspired bags come out to play. Is it streetwear or formal? Who knows? But maybe that's the intention behind the distinctively artful decor. Channeling a bit of edge to a once soft, contemporary feel, it's left to the wearer to dictate what personality this luxurious, wearable art will exude.