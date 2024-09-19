Best Masseuse

Located in the Oak Cliff Tower, Massages by Gaby is an oasis for relaxation. Owner Gaby Torres has created a sanctuary to pause and recharge, but what sets Torres and her team of massage therapists apart is their focus on enhancing mobility. Torres ensures you are rejuvenated and renewed. Trigger points are identified and released through specialized techniques. Tension melts out of the body as the team's magic hands work to increase mobility and circulation. Torres dedication to top-quality and care has paid off in word-of-mouth referrals. Over the last year, Torres has garnered a loyal clientele who keep her growing team booked solid. Weekend couples massages, which we highly recommend, are booked instantaneously. Pro tip: turn on Instagram notifications for the Massages by Gaby Instagram account for availability updates.