Best Men's Vintage (Americana Division)

When a shop is lauded by Vogue and GQ Magazine's "Best Of," you know they're doing something right. And for gentlemen (and ladies) looking for that classic Americana/Western hybrid style, Nylo Wool is a best-in-class boutique we're very lucky to have in our hometown. Billed as "the clothes Dallas grew up in," Nylo's selection hearkens back to the days of high-quality, American-made clothing. Whether you're looking for old rock tees, tailored blazers or well-worn Levi's, each carefully selected item has a timeless appeal that transcends trends.