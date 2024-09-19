 Best Men's Vintage (Americana Division) 2024 | Nylo Wool | Best of Dallas® 2020 | Best Restaurants, Bars, Clubs, Music and Stores in Dallas | Dallas Observer
Best Men's Vintage (Americana Division)

Nylo Wool

Patrick Williams

When a shop is lauded by Vogue and GQ Magazine's "Best Of," you know they're doing something right. And for gentlemen (and ladies) looking for that classic Americana/Western hybrid style, Nylo Wool is a best-in-class boutique we're very lucky to have in our hometown. Billed as "the clothes Dallas grew up in," Nylo's selection hearkens back to the days of high-quality, American-made clothing. Whether you're looking for old rock tees, tailored blazers or well-worn Levi's, each carefully selected item has a timeless appeal that transcends trends.

Best Men's Vintage (Hypebeast Division)

Martini Man Consignment

Kendall Morgan

If you're a dude who loves to wear his labels on his sleeve, Martini Man Consignment has got you. Not for the shrinking violets in the room, this new boutique from the duo that brought you Vintage Martini Consignment offers everything from streetwear by Supreme to just-off-the-runway looks by Balenciaga and Gucci. Not scared of print and pattern? Simply stroll past the giant Bob's Big Boy statue on Knox Henderson to discover a wonderland of labels that will assure you'll stand out at every high-end Dallas soiree.

Best Women's Resale/Vintage

Martini Consignment

In today's world of fast fashion, it says a lot for an independent boutique to have the longevity of Vintage Martini Consignment. An Observer favorite year after year, the shop again earns a spot on this list for its refusal to keep things static. Owners Ken Weber and Greg Kelly aren't resting on their laurels anytime soon. The duo plans a big expansion a couple of doors down from their current spot with the same mix of contemporary designer and iconic vintage its fans have loved since 1999. But now, you can shop in a bright, open space filled to the brim with art, clothes and accessories.

Best Lingerie Shop

Trousseau of Dallas

Patrick Williams

Victoria can keep her secrets; the best sexy underclothes shop in Dallas is Trousseau. The intimate Cedar Springs boutique is as sexy as you wanna be yet never tasteless. Whether you need a non-grandma bra to support the girls or you're looking for a complete Dita von Teese-style set of suspenders and pasties (designed by Dita herself), Trousseau will make your (and your partner's) lingerie dreams come true.

Best Gothic Antique Store

Benny Jack Antiques

Patrick Williams

Benny Jack is not your grandma's antique store, although she might find something she likes. The eponymous owner carries classic oil paintings, art deco furniture and French statuary, but he's likely to display it alongside exotic taxidermy, tribal artifacts and religious relics. If someone were going to reboot The Addams Family for 2024, the set designer would find all they needed right here at Benny's. As for the less Gothically inclined? A mid-century chair or Florentine mirror is always just waiting for a good home.

Best Wellness Studio

Breathe Meditation and Wellness

Stephen Karlisch

Sometimes you want to get away, catch your breath and just ... breathe. Specializing in a wealth of healing modalities, Breathe Meditation and Wellness is a candyland for wellness seekers, which makes it one of the best in the Big D. Upon walking in, a wave of serenity washes over the senses, allowing you to settle into higher vibrations. Craving some "woo"? Breathe offers new- and full-moon ceremonies, intuitive readings, shamanic experiences (think beating drums, plant meds and more), crystal bed chakra therapy and a plethora of reiki energy healers to balance your body from good to great.

  • 4131 Lomo Alto Dr., Dallas, 75219 Map

Best Place for Self-Care Shopping

Be So Selfish

"Self-care isn't selfish" is how the saying goes, but Be So Selfish wants you to be "radical" with your self-care — and a little selfish. Catch this bath and body wonder popping up at local events or at Legacy West and snag your fix of Selfish Sugar Scrub, I Love Me room spray or the ultimate fan fave, the Selfish Milk Bubbles, which takes your bath from good to luxuriously great. There's also an array of hand-crafted soaps, candles and wax melts that help you to be even more selfish and more self-centered when making it all about you.

Best Wellness Combo Experience

Kessler Studios

Kathy Tran

Photographer Kathy Tran, the consummate creative, recently opened Kessler Studios in Oak Cliff to host a wealth of creative experiences for the community. She then expanded the space for wellness, and it now hosts some of the best practitioners from North Texas. If you're looking to test your downward dog or mindfulness mudra outside of a traditional studio, then consider channeling your zen with a consciously cool vibe at Kessler Studios. Unique classes of plant medicine with sound, baddie bootcamps featuring twerk + movement classes, oracle readings with sound, and breathwork, will surely give you the self-care variety that you desperately need.

Best Insta-Worthy Jewelry Spot

Nina Berenato Bracelet Bar

This West Village spot is one of the best local stops for permanent jewelry — yes, the kind you never take off. The entire process is Insta-worthy as you select from a varied assortment of bracelets then wait patiently for your sparkling beauty to be fused onto your wrist ... forever. Add a charm (or two) for a little razzle dazzle, and you're all zapped up and ready to go. This jewelry bar is such an experience that you will naturally whip out your phone for the 'gram. Trust us, every single spark is totally worth the snap.

Best Place for Ozone Therapy

Alive and Well

Alive and Well is more than just a "sanctuary for health." It's an addictive one-stop destination for luxurious spa treatments, functional medicine and supplements. Providing a "holistic health ecosystem that nourishes your mind, body and spirit," this Highland Park-ish venue is one where you could holistically play all day. We recommend ozone therapy. Instead of climbing into a chamber, you can lie back in a recliner overlooking the Katy Trail while they insert ozone gas into the body via a process called ozone insufflation. It's quick and easy.

