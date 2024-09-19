Best One-Stop Record Shop

Before you serious crate diggers come for our heads, we're not saying that Growl Records has the greatest vinyl inventory in all of DFW, though its selection is pretty cool. We will confidently say, however, that this Arlington record shop provides everything we want in one night: It has live bands and is connected to a pizza shop and to a brewery that has trivia nights. So you can go back and forth among all these places in a few steps and indulge in your hobbies at one stop. The shop is a punk oasis in a sports-heavy town and sells other things you can play: scary toys called "deadly dolls," for starters.