Best Place To Buy Plants, Build a Terrarium and Get a Tattoo

A few blocks off the Denton square, True Leaf Studio is worth the trek if plants and tattoos are your thing. Owners Taylor and Michael Bales can usually be found at the shop. Taylor is the plant and terrarium expert while Michael is the tattoo artist who specializes in black and gray botanical tattoos. They occasionally host events where you can get walk-in flash tattoos, but you'll want to book an appointment if you have a specific design in mind. If you want to build a terrarium, there's a station where you can customize your own. Keep an eye on their Instagram for events because there's almost always something fun happening there on the weekends.